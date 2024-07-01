How to watch today's Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Milwaukee Brewers (50-34, first in the NL Central) will begin a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies (28-55, fifth in the NL West) on Monday at Coors Field.

The Brewers come into this series with a 50-34 record and are currently leading the National League Central. They have surpassed all expectations and have gotten even better even after losing Craig Counsell to the rival Chicago Cubs.

Things have not been so good for the Rockies this season. Colorado are the worst team in the National League and the second-worst in baseball at 28-55, and are an unlikely playoff contender barring a miraculous turnaround.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Rockies vs Brewers MLB game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.

Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers will take place on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET or 5:40 pm PT, at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Date: Monday, July 1, 2024 First-Pitch Time: 8:40 pm ET/ 5:40 pm PT Venue: Coors Field Location: Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers live on MLB.tv and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers by tuning into local TV Channels - Bally Sports Wisconsin (BSWI) and ROCKIES.TV (SNET).

Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers Team News

Colorado Rockies

Lefty Austin Gomber (1-5, 4.63 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 15 starts) will toe the slab for the Rockies on Monday night. In his last start, the sixth-year pro gave up five runs on eight hits in a 5.1-inning loss to Houston. He is 0-1 with a 3.57 ERA and 1.19 WHIP at Coors Field (six starts) in 2024.

Third baseman Ryan McMahon is hitting .280 with seven home runs, 24 RBIs, and 22 runs at Coors Field with a .358 on-base percentage. Brenton Doyle is slashing .253 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks. Charlie Blackmon has 17 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .257.

Rockies injury report

Player Position Injury Status D. Bard Relief pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List A. Senzatela Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List L. Gilbreath Relief pitcher Shoulder 60-Day Injured List S. Bouchard Right fielder Back Day-to-day A. Amador Second baseman Oblique 10-Day Injured List J. Beck Center fielder Hand 10-Day Injured List J. Mejia Relief pitcher Suspension Suspended H. Goodman Right fielder Undisclosed 60-Day Injured List

Milwaukee Brewers

Bryse Wilson will take the mound for the Brewers on Monday in Denver. He has had another solid season in Milwaukee, pitching to a 3.89 ERA and a 5-3 record across 19 appearances (nine starts).

William Contreras also has a career resurgence and is batting .291 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 30 walks. Christian Yelich is one of the best hitters in the lineup. Surprisingly, he has shined this season after struggling for several seasons of struggles, batting .321 with eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Player Position Injury Status G. Mitchell Center fielder Finger 60-Day Injured List B. Woodruff Starting pitcher Shoulder 60-Day Injured List T. Clarke Relief pitcher Toe 7-Day Injured List W. Miley Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List D. Williams Relief pitcher Back 60-Day Injured List A. Uribe Relief pitcher Knee 7-Day Injured List J. Ross Starting pitcher Back 60-Day Injured List J. Quero Catcher Shoulder 60-Day Injured List O. Dunn Third baseman Back 10-Day Injured List R. Gasser Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List A. Toro Third baseman Hamstring 10-Day Injured List T. Black First baseman Undisclosed 60-Day Injured List

Head-to-Head Records

