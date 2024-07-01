How to watch today's Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Milwaukee Brewers (50-34, first in the NL Central) will begin a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies (28-55, fifth in the NL West) on Monday at Coors Field.
The Brewers come into this series with a 50-34 record and are currently leading the National League Central. They have surpassed all expectations and have gotten even better even after losing Craig Counsell to the rival Chicago Cubs.
Things have not been so good for the Rockies this season. Colorado are the worst team in the National League and the second-worst in baseball at 28-55, and are an unlikely playoff contender barring a miraculous turnaround.
Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Rockies vs Brewers MLB game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.
Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch Time
This epic MLB battle between the Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers will take place on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET or 5:40 pm PT, at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.
|Date:
|Monday, July 1, 2024
|First-Pitch Time:
|8:40 pm ET/ 5:40 pm PT
|Venue:
|Coors Field
|Location:
|Denver, Colorado
How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers live on MLB.tv and FuboTV Streaming Platform.
Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers by tuning into local TV Channels - Bally Sports Wisconsin (BSWI) and ROCKIES.TV (SNET).
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers Team News
Colorado Rockies
Lefty Austin Gomber (1-5, 4.63 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 15 starts) will toe the slab for the Rockies on Monday night. In his last start, the sixth-year pro gave up five runs on eight hits in a 5.1-inning loss to Houston. He is 0-1 with a 3.57 ERA and 1.19 WHIP at Coors Field (six starts) in 2024.
Third baseman Ryan McMahon is hitting .280 with seven home runs, 24 RBIs, and 22 runs at Coors Field with a .358 on-base percentage. Brenton Doyle is slashing .253 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks. Charlie Blackmon has 17 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .257.
Rockies injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|D. Bard
|Relief pitcher
|Elbow
|60-Day Injured List
|A. Senzatela
|Starting pitcher
|Elbow
|60-Day Injured List
|L. Gilbreath
|Relief pitcher
|Shoulder
|60-Day Injured List
|S. Bouchard
|Right fielder
|Back
|Day-to-day
|A. Amador
|Second baseman
|Oblique
|10-Day Injured List
|J. Beck
|Center fielder
|Hand
|10-Day Injured List
|J. Mejia
|Relief pitcher
|Suspension
|Suspended
|H. Goodman
|Right fielder
|Undisclosed
|60-Day Injured List
Milwaukee Brewers
Bryse Wilson will take the mound for the Brewers on Monday in Denver. He has had another solid season in Milwaukee, pitching to a 3.89 ERA and a 5-3 record across 19 appearances (nine starts).
William Contreras also has a career resurgence and is batting .291 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 30 walks. Christian Yelich is one of the best hitters in the lineup. Surprisingly, he has shined this season after struggling for several seasons of struggles, batting .321 with eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 28 walks.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|G. Mitchell
|Center fielder
|Finger
|60-Day Injured List
|B. Woodruff
|Starting pitcher
|Shoulder
|60-Day Injured List
|T. Clarke
|Relief pitcher
|Toe
|7-Day Injured List
|W. Miley
|Starting pitcher
|Elbow
|60-Day Injured List
|D. Williams
|Relief pitcher
|Back
|60-Day Injured List
|A. Uribe
|Relief pitcher
|Knee
|7-Day Injured List
|J. Ross
|Starting pitcher
|Back
|60-Day Injured List
|J. Quero
|Catcher
|Shoulder
|60-Day Injured List
|O. Dunn
|Third baseman
|Back
|10-Day Injured List
|R. Gasser
|Starting pitcher
|Elbow
|60-Day Injured List
|A. Toro
|Third baseman
|Hamstring
|10-Day Injured List
|T. Black
|First baseman
|Undisclosed
|60-Day Injured List
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers in the MLB:
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/08/2023
|Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 Colorado Rockies
|MLB
|09/08/2023
|Milwaukee Brewers 3-7 Colorado Rockies
|MLB
|08/08/2023
|Milwaukee Brewers 12-1 Colorado Rockies
|MLB
|05/05/2023
|Colorado Rockies 9-6 Milwaukee Brewers
|MLB
|05/04/2023
|Colorado Rockies 7-1 Milwaukee Brewers
|MLB