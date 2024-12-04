How to watch today's River Plate vs San Lorenzo Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between River Plate and San Lorenzo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate are mathematically still in the Liga Profesional title race when they welcome San Lorenzo at Estadio Mas Monumental on Wednesday.

Both clubs have secured a place in the Argentine top flight next season. River come into the tie on the back of a 2-1 win over Estudiantes, while San Lorenzo last suffered a 2-0 loss to Belgrano.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch River Plate vs San Lorenzo online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional match between River Plate and San Lorenzo will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz, CBS Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video and TyC Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

River Plate vs San Lorenzo kick-off time

The Liga Profesional match between River Plate and San Lorenzo will be played at Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Wednesday, December 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

River Plate team news

Los Millonarios boss Enzo Francescoli will have to make do without Claudio Echeverri, Agustin Sant'Anna, Enzo Diaz, Marcos Acuna and German Pezzella due to their respective concerns, but defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez is eligible to return to the XI after serving his one-match ban last time out.

Pablo Solari and Facundo Colidio will continue to lead the line.

San Lorenzo team news

Nahuel Bustos will serve a one-match ban after picking up two yellow cards against Belgrano, but the Talleres loanee would have started on the bench regardless.

Almagro-owned Alexis Cuello should start up front once again, with Andres Vombergar as the second option in attack.

Nahuel Arias, Manuel Insaurralde and Gaston Hernandez are ruled out through injuries.

