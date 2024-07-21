River Plate vs Lanus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between River Plate and Lanus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate will welcome Lanus to Estadio Mas Monumental for a Liga Profesional Argentina clash on Sunday.

Los Millonarios suffered a 2-0 loss at Deportivo Riestra in their previous league encounter, while Lanus defeated Racing Club 2-0 last time out.

River Plate vs Lanus kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am PT / 2 pm ET Venue: Estadio Mas Monumental

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between River Plate and Lanus will be played at Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET on Sunday, July 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch River Plate vs Lanus online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga Profesional Argentina match between River Plate and Lanus will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

Defensive duo Daniel Zabala and Agustin Sant'Anna are ruled out on account of their respective injury concerns.

Miguel Borja and Facundo Colidio will lead the attack for the hosts.

River Plate possible XI: Ledesma; Simon, Boselli, Pirez, Diaz; Fonseca; Fernandez, Echeverri, Lanzini; Borja, Colidio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Ledesma, Lavagnino, Beltran Defenders: Boselli, Gattoni, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Carboni, P. Diaz, Casco Midfielders: Fonseca, Kranevitter, Lanzini, Martinez, Echeverri, Villagra Forwards: Bareiro, Borja, Colidio, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Lanus team news

For the visitors, Luciano Boggio, Walter Bou, Ezequiel Munoz and Eduardo Salvio are sidelined through injuries.

In Bou's absence, Jonatan Torres is likely to join Marcelino Moreno upfront, with Ramiro Carrera supporting from the right flank.

Lanus possible XI: Aguerre; Morgantini, Dominguez, Luciatti, Soler; Carrera, Perez, Loaiza, Acquino; Moreno, Torres

Position Players Goalkeepers: Aguerre, Claa Defenders: Luciatti, Izquierdoz, Perez, Canale, Dominguez, Thaller, Soler, Aguirre, Caceres, Morgantini, Di Placido Midfielders: Loaiza, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Carrera, Alvarez, Moreno, Besozzi, Sanabria, Acosta, Ontivero, Watson, Aquino Forwards: Diaz, Torres, Lotti

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between River Plate and Lanus across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 4, 2023 Lanus 0-2 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina June 25, 2022 River Plate 2-1 Lanus Liga Profesional Argentina July 28, 2021 Lanus 0-3 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina August 4, 2019 River Plate 3-0 Lanus Liga Profesional Argentina September 28, 2018 Lanus 1-5 River Plate Liga Profesional Argentina

