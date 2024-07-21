This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga Profesional
Anselm Noronha

River Plate vs Lanus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between River Plate and Lanus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate will welcome Lanus to Estadio Mas Monumental for a Liga Profesional Argentina clash on Sunday.

Los Millonarios suffered a 2-0 loss at Deportivo Riestra in their previous league encounter, while Lanus defeated Racing Club 2-0 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

River Plate vs Lanus kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 21, 2024
Kick-off time:11 am PT / 2 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Mas Monumental

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between River Plate and Lanus will be played at Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET on Sunday, July 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch River Plate vs Lanus online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga Profesional Argentina match between River Plate and Lanus will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

Defensive duo Daniel Zabala and Agustin Sant'Anna are ruled out on account of their respective injury concerns.

Miguel Borja and Facundo Colidio will lead the attack for the hosts.

River Plate possible XI: Ledesma; Simon, Boselli, Pirez, Diaz; Fonseca; Fernandez, Echeverri, Lanzini; Borja, Colidio

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Armani, Ledesma, Lavagnino, Beltran
Defenders:Boselli, Gattoni, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Carboni, P. Diaz, Casco
Midfielders:Fonseca, Kranevitter, Lanzini, Martinez, Echeverri, Villagra
Forwards:Bareiro, Borja, Colidio, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Lanus team news

For the visitors, Luciano Boggio, Walter Bou, Ezequiel Munoz and Eduardo Salvio are sidelined through injuries.

In Bou's absence, Jonatan Torres is likely to join Marcelino Moreno upfront, with Ramiro Carrera supporting from the right flank.

Lanus possible XI: Aguerre; Morgantini, Dominguez, Luciatti, Soler; Carrera, Perez, Loaiza, Acquino; Moreno, Torres

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Aguerre, Claa
Defenders:Luciatti, Izquierdoz, Perez, Canale, Dominguez, Thaller, Soler, Aguirre, Caceres, Morgantini, Di Placido
Midfielders:Loaiza, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Carrera, Alvarez, Moreno, Besozzi, Sanabria, Acosta, Ontivero, Watson, Aquino
Forwards:Diaz, Torres, Lotti

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between River Plate and Lanus across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 4, 2023Lanus 0-2 River PlateLiga Profesional Argentina
June 25, 2022River Plate 2-1 LanusLiga Profesional Argentina
July 28, 2021Lanus 0-3 River PlateLiga Profesional Argentina
August 4, 2019River Plate 3-0 LanusLiga Profesional Argentina
September 28, 2018Lanus 1-5 River PlateLiga Profesional Argentina

Useful links

