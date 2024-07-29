How to watch and listen to today's Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Cincinnati Reds (50-55) welcome the Chicago Cubs (51-56) to Great American Ball Park on Monday for Game One of a three-game MLB series.

The Cubs were 7-3 victors on Sunday at Kansas City, giving them a 2-1 series win in the first half of their six-game road trip. Since the All-Star break they are 4-5 and have been shutout three times.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, are having a disappointing season. They have a tricky challenge to get in the wildcard picture, remaining five games out. They managed a series win in Atlanta last week but dropped two of three road bouts in Tampa Bay on the weekend due to a slump at the dish, scoring only four runs while giving up eight runs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: Bally Sports Ohio (BSOH) and Marquee Sports Network (MARQ)

Streaming service: Fubo TV