How to watch and listen to today's Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

It's the opening game of the latest instalment between two bitter AL East rivals on the diamond up in Beantown. The New York Yankees are on the road as they play Game 1 of a three-game set with the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

New York were brushed aside in their two-game home set of the Subway Series by the crosstown Mets as they were pumped 12-3 on Wednesday night in their most recent game. Boston got hammered in the rubber game of their three-game set with the Rockies on the road as they went down 20-7 on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the struggles, the Yankees are still 60-44 on the season and only 1.5 games back from first place in the AL East. They can still flip the tables around. The Red Sox are 54-47 and have been among the more surprising teams in the MLB this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: New England Sports Network (NESN) and YES Network (YES)

Streaming service: Fubo TV