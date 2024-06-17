How to watch today's Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's MLB game between the Pirates and the Reds, including start time and team news.

The Cincinnati Reds are set to lock horns against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series at PNC Park starting on Monday. The Reds and Pirates both come into this series tied for third in the NL Central with a 34-37 record.

Cincinnati had the opportunity to cut the gap on Milwaukee in the standings this past weekend, but they lost two of the three games in Wisconsin. The Reds won the series opener 6-5 before dropping the next two games 3-1 and 5-4.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, returns home after a decent road trip, where they went 3-3 against the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) and Colorado Rockies (2-1). After getting thumped 16-4 on Saturday, the Pirates bounced back against the Rockies on Sunday, winning 8-2.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Pirates vs Reds game.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds: Date & First Pitch Time

The Pittsburgh Pirates welcome the Cincinnati Reds to PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. The two sides will lock horns on Monday, June 17, 2024, with the first pitch at 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT in the US.

Date Monday, June 17, 2024 First pitch time 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT Arena PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

How to watch today's Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Pirates and Reds on FS1 through Fubo TV streaming service, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information. Sportsnet Pittsburgh (SNP) and Bally Sports Ohio (BSOH) will broadcast the game for the local fans.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Pirates vs Reds Team News and Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates are sending Paul Skenes to the mound for Game 1 on Monday, and this will be his seventh career start with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 22-year-old has looked excellent out of the gate, going 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA and 0.96 WHIP.

Left fielder Bryan Reynolds carries the load for the Pirates' offense, leading the team in OPS (.768), doubles (17), walks (29), and runs batted in (38). He is second on the team with nine home runs.

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Name Status Injury 2024 Stats Hunter Stratton 15 Day Injury List Shoulder 2-1, 4.26 ERA, 8.5 K/9 Henry Davis 7 Day Injury List Head .153 / .267 / .235, 1, 5 Alika Williams 10 Day Injury List Wrist .210 / .234 / .290, 0, 2 Joey Bart 10 Day Injury List Thumb .267 / .362 / .517, 4, 12 Martín Pérez 15 Day Injury List Groin 1-3, 4.71 ERA, 7.2 K/9 Ji-Hwan Bae 10 Day Injury List Undisclosed .208 / .269 / .208, 0, 2 Quinn Priester 15 Day Injury List Undisclosed 0-5, 4.83 ERA, 5.7 K/9 Ryan Borucki 60 Day Injury List Tricep 0-0, 5.4 ERA, 16.2 K/9 Marco Gonzales 60 Day Injury List Forearm 0-0, 2.65 ERA, 5.8 K/9

Cincinnati Reds

Carson Spiers will take the mound on Monday night in what will be the 26-year-old's first start (sixth appearance) of the 2024 campaign. The right-hander has looked good out of the bullpen, posting a 2.33 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 19.1 IP.

Jeimer Candelario has been red hot at the plate for Cincinnati as of late. He leads the team in OPS (.802), doubles (17), and is tied with Elly De La Cruz for the team lead in home runs with 12.

Cincinnati Reds injury report

