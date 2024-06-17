How to watch today's Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

The Cincinnati Reds are set to lock horns against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series at PNC Park starting on Monday. The Reds and Pirates both come into this series tied for third in the NL Central with a 34-37 record.
Cincinnati had the opportunity to cut the gap on Milwaukee in the standings this past weekend, but they lost two of the three games in Wisconsin. The Reds won the series opener 6-5 before dropping the next two games 3-1 and 5-4.
Pittsburgh, meanwhile, returns home after a decent road trip, where they went 3-3 against the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) and Colorado Rockies (2-1). After getting thumped 16-4 on Saturday, the Pirates bounced back against the Rockies on Sunday, winning 8-2.
Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Pirates vs Reds game.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds: Date & First Pitch Time
The Pittsburgh Pirates welcome the Cincinnati Reds to PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. The two sides will lock horns on Monday, June 17, 2024, with the first pitch at 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT in the US.
|Date
|Monday, June 17, 2024
|First pitch time
|6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT
|Arena
|PNC Park
|Location
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
How to watch today's Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds on TV & stream live online
- TV channel: FS1
- Streaming service: Fubo
Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Pirates and Reds on FS1 through Fubo TV streaming service, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information. Sportsnet Pittsburgh (SNP) and Bally Sports Ohio (BSOH) will broadcast the game for the local fans.
Pirates vs Reds Team News and Injury Reports
Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pirates are sending Paul Skenes to the mound for Game 1 on Monday, and this will be his seventh career start with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 22-year-old has looked excellent out of the gate, going 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA and 0.96 WHIP.
Left fielder Bryan Reynolds carries the load for the Pirates' offense, leading the team in OPS (.768), doubles (17), walks (29), and runs batted in (38). He is second on the team with nine home runs.
Pittsburgh Pirates injury report
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2024 Stats
|Hunter Stratton
|15 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|2-1, 4.26 ERA, 8.5 K/9
|Henry Davis
|7 Day Injury List
|Head
|.153 / .267 / .235, 1, 5
|Alika Williams
|10 Day Injury List
|Wrist
|.210 / .234 / .290, 0, 2
|Joey Bart
|10 Day Injury List
|Thumb
|.267 / .362 / .517, 4, 12
|Martín Pérez
|15 Day Injury List
|Groin
|1-3, 4.71 ERA, 7.2 K/9
|Ji-Hwan Bae
|10 Day Injury List
|Undisclosed
|.208 / .269 / .208, 0, 2
|Quinn Priester
|15 Day Injury List
|Undisclosed
|0-5, 4.83 ERA, 5.7 K/9
|Ryan Borucki
|60 Day Injury List
|Tricep
|0-0, 5.4 ERA, 16.2 K/9
|Marco Gonzales
|60 Day Injury List
|Forearm
|0-0, 2.65 ERA, 5.8 K/9
Cincinnati Reds
Carson Spiers will take the mound on Monday night in what will be the 26-year-old's first start (sixth appearance) of the 2024 campaign. The right-hander has looked good out of the bullpen, posting a 2.33 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 19.1 IP.
Jeimer Candelario has been red hot at the plate for Cincinnati as of late. He leads the team in OPS (.802), doubles (17), and is tied with Elly De La Cruz for the team lead in home runs with 12.
Cincinnati Reds injury report
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|10 Day Injury List
|Hand
|.190 / .220 / .293, 2, 16
|Emilio Pagán
|15 Day Injury List
|Lat
|2-3, 4.43 ERA, 11.5 K/9
|Tejay Antone
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|0-0, 4.5 ERA, 9 K/9
Head-to-Head
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|24/09/23
|Cincinnati Reds 4-2 Pittsburgh Pirates
|MLB
|24/09/23
|Cincinnati Reds 12-13 Pittsburgh Pirates
|MLB
|23/09/23
|Cincinnati Reds 5-7 Pittsburgh Pirates
|MLB
|14/08/23
|Pittsburgh Pirates 5-6 Cincinnati Reds
|MLB
|13/08/23
|Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 Cincinnati Reds
|MLB