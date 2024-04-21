Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch 2024 El Clasico

Real Madrid will look to move 11 points clear of second-placed Barcelona at the top of La Liga table when they host their eternal rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu for the latest edition of El Clasico.
The fierce rivals head into the blockbuster top-of-the-table La Liga showdown off the back of very contrasting results.
League leaders Los Blancos took their revenge on Manchester City in the Champions League earlier this week by advancing into the semi-finals following a dramatic penalty shootout win at the Etihad Stadium.
Barca, meanwhile, blew a lead away to suffer an exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain after a disappointing second leg on home soil.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, April 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
The Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid will host La Liga game between Real Madrid and Barcelona, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT for fans in the U.S.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch live on Fubo, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the United States. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
Team news & squads
Real Madrid team news
Real Madrid will be unable to call upon the services of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender David Alaba due to knee injuries.
On the flip side, head coach Carlo Ancelotti could be bolstered by a double fitness boost for this game.
Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior were both taken off against Manchester City on Wednesday due to respective knocks, but they are expected to be available from the start on Sunday night.
Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kepa, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz
Barcelona team news
Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen will both return to the squad after missing the PSG match due to suspension.
Gavi and Alejandro Balde remain sidelined with long-term knee injuries, but the Catalan side are otherwise in good nick, with defender Ronald Araujo also available, as his suspension only applies to European games.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, F de Jong; Pedri, Lewandowski, Raphinha
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Kounde, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort
|Midfielders:
|Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez
|Forwards:
|Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Score
|15/01/24
|Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona
|Supercopa de España
|FT
|28/10/23
|Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid
|LaLiga
|FT
|30/07/23
|Barcelona 3-0 Real Madrid
|Club Friendly Games
|FT
|06/04/23
|Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid
|Copa del Rey
|FT
|20/03/23
|Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid
|LaLiga
|FT