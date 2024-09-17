How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Stuttgart Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Madrid will begin their Champions League title defence when Stuttgart pay a visit to the Bernabeu on Tuesday.
Aiming to make a winning start, Los Blancos will be aiming for a record 16th UCL title, as the two sides are set to square off for the first time ever across all competitions.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Stuttgart online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Stuttgart will be broadcast live on Paramount+ and is available to stream online live on ViX.
Real Madrid vs Stuttgart kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Santiago Bernabeu
The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Stuttgart will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, September 17, in the US.
Team news & squads
Real Madrid team news
Having returned to training, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni could be available for selection, but David Alaba, Brahim Diaz, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos are all confined to the infirmary.
Kylian Mbappe is in line for his Champions League debut with Real Madrid, with Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr to also make the XI.
Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Courtois, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Carvajal, Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy
|Midfielders:
|Bellingham, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rogrygo, Endrick
Stuttgart team news
Yet to recover from a muscle injury from his time with Burnley, Ameen Al-Dakhil will have to wait for his Stuttgart debut. He is joined in the treatment room by Leonidas Stergiou, Justin Diehl, Nikolas Nartey and Frans Kratzig.
Ermedin Demirovic is the main threat in attack, alongside Deniz Undav, supported by Jamie Leweling and Fabian Rieder from the wide areas.
Stuttgart possible XI: Nubel; Vagnoman, Chase, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Karazor, Stiller, Rieder; Demirovic, Undav.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Nubel, Bredlow, Seimen, Drljaca
|Defenders:
|Hendriks, Mittelstadt, Vagnoman, Stenzel, Zagadou, Chabot, Rouault, Chase
|Midfielders:
|Keitel, Stiller, Millot, Fuhrich, Rieder
|Forwards:
|Demirovic, Toure, Woltemade, Leweling, Faghir, Kastanaras, Undav, Raimund
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first time Real Madrid and Stuttgart face each other across all competitions.