How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Stuttgart Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Stuttgart, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will begin their Champions League title defence when Stuttgart pay a visit to the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Aiming to make a winning start, Los Blancos will be aiming for a record 16th UCL title, as the two sides are set to square off for the first time ever across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Stuttgart online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Stuttgart Zagreb will be broadcast live on Paramount+ and is available to stream online live on ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Real Madrid vs Stuttgart kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Stuttgart will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, September 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Having returned to training, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni could be available for selection, but David Alaba, Brahim Diaz, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos are all confined to the infirmary.

Kylian Mbappe is in line for his Champions League debut with Real Madrid, with Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr to also make the XI.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rogrygo, Endrick

Stuttgart team news

Yet to recover from a muscle injury from his time with Burnley, Ameen Al-Dakhil will have to wait for his Stuttgart debut. He is joined in the treatment room by Leonidas Stergiou, Justin Diehl, Nikolas Nartey and Frans Kratzig.

Ermedin Demirovic is the main threat in attack, alongside Deniz Undav, supported by Jamie Leweling and Fabian Rieder from the wide areas.

Stuttgart possible XI: Nubel; Vagnoman, Chase, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Karazor, Stiller, Rieder; Demirovic, Undav.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nubel, Bredlow, Seimen, Drljaca Defenders: Hendriks, Mittelstadt, Vagnoman, Stenzel, Zagadou, Chabot, Rouault, Chase Midfielders: Keitel, Stiller, Millot, Fuhrich, Rieder Forwards: Demirovic, Toure, Woltemade, Leweling, Faghir, Kastanaras, Undav, Raimund

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Real Madrid and Stuttgart face each other across all competitions.

