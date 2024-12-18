How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Pachuca Intercontinental Cup final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final between Real Madrid and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spanish giants Real Madrid will face Mexican outfit Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final staged at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday.

Manchester City are the current holders of the tournament, previously under the aegis of the FIFA Club World Cup, after beating Flamengo last December.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final between Real Madrid and Pachuca will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am PT / 12 pm ET Venue: Lusail Stadium

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup final between Real Madrid and Pachuca will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Wednesday, December 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Despite missing the 3-3 league draw against Rayo Vallecano over the weekend due to a thigh problem, Kylian Mbappe will be part of the 24-member squad traveling to Qatar.

Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao will miss out on account of injuries.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Garcia; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

Pachuca team news

Ecuadorian defender Andres Micolta is in line for a start in the final following his recovery from a thigh injury.

However, defensive midfielder Israel Luna remains ruled out on account of an ACL injury.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; Rodriguez, Cabral, Micolta, Gonzalez; Montiel, Pedraza, Deossa, Bautista, Idrissi; Rondon

