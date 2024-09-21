How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Madrid are playing catchup in the early La Liga title race but are coming off three straight wins in all competitions as Carlo Ancelotti's men welcome Espanyol to the Bernabeu on Saturday.
Los Blancos defeated Stuttgart 3-1 in their mid-week Champions League game, while Espanyol picked up a 3-2 league win against Alaves last weekend.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), La Liga match between Real Madrid and Espanyol will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
Real Madrid vs Espanyol kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm PT / 3 pm ET
|Venue:
|Santiago Bernabeu
La Liga match between Real Madrid and Espanyol will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, September 21, in the US.
Team news & squads
Real Madrid team news
Once again without Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba through injuries, Ancelotti could welcome back Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao in the XI.
The front three of Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr will continue in the final third, with Endrick continuing to push for a start.
Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Courtois, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Carvajal, Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy
|Midfielders:
|Bellingham, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rogrygo, Endrick
Espanyol team news
Espanyol head coach Manolo Gonzalez will be tempted to stick to the winning combination from the Alaves win. As such, hat-trick hero Javi Puado should be accompanied by Tottenham-owned Alejo Veliz.
Although Periquitos were unscathed in their previous game, Fernando Calero and Edu Exposito will once again remain unavailable for selection due to injuries.
Espanyol possible XI: Garcia; El Hilali, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Romero; Tejero, Kral, Aguado, Carreras; Puado, Veliz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Garcia, Pacheco, Fortuno
|Defenders:
|Gomez, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Tajero, Olivan, Romero, El Hilali
|Midfielders:
|Lozano, Gragera, Aguado, Sanchez, Kral, Roca
|Forwards:
|Puado, Veliz, Milla, Cheddira, Cardona, Unuvar
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Espanyol across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 11, 2023
|Real Madrid 3-1 Espanyol
|La Liga
|August 28, 2022
|Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|April 30, 2022
|Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol
|La Liga
|October 3, 2021
|Espanyol 2-1 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|June 28, 2020
|Espanyol 0-1 Real Madrid
|La Liga