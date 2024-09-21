How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Espanyol, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid are playing catchup in the early La Liga title race but are coming off three straight wins in all competitions as Carlo Ancelotti's men welcome Espanyol to the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Los Blancos defeated Stuttgart 3-1 in their mid-week Champions League game, while Espanyol picked up a 3-2 league win against Alaves last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Real Madrid and Espanyol will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Espanyol will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, September 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Once again without Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba through injuries, Ancelotti could welcome back Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao in the XI.

The front three of Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr will continue in the final third, with Endrick continuing to push for a start.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rogrygo, Endrick

Espanyol team news

Espanyol head coach Manolo Gonzalez will be tempted to stick to the winning combination from the Alaves win. As such, hat-trick hero Javi Puado should be accompanied by Tottenham-owned Alejo Veliz.

Although Periquitos were unscathed in their previous game, Fernando Calero and Edu Exposito will once again remain unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Espanyol possible XI: Garcia; El Hilali, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Romero; Tejero, Kral, Aguado, Carreras; Puado, Veliz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Garcia, Pacheco, Fortuno Defenders: Gomez, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Tajero, Olivan, Romero, El Hilali Midfielders: Lozano, Gragera, Aguado, Sanchez, Kral, Roca Forwards: Puado, Veliz, Milla, Cheddira, Cardona, Unuvar

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Espanyol across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 11, 2023 Real Madrid 3-1 Espanyol La Liga August 28, 2022 Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid La Liga April 30, 2022 Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol La Liga October 3, 2021 Espanyol 2-1 Real Madrid La Liga June 28, 2020 Espanyol 0-1 Real Madrid La Liga

Useful links