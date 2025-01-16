How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After conceding the Spanish Super Cup title to Barcelona, Real Madrid will face Celta Vigo in a Copa del Rey round of 16 game at the Bernabeu on Thursday.

Los Blancos entered Copa del Rey in the previous round as one of the four participants of the Supercopa de Espana and defeated Deportiva Minera 5-0. Celta made it here after overcoming Racing Santander 3-2 in the round 32.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo kick-off time

The Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Thursday, January 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal will miss the rest of the season due to ACL injuries, while David Alaba is looking for his first game in over a year's time after he made the squad in the Super Cup matches of late.

Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe could start despite training separately on Tuesday, but Eduardo Camavinga remains a doubt due to illness.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior faces a ban in La Liga which is not applicable here.

Celta Vigo team news

Iago Aspas is sidelined with a muscle injury, while Marcos Alonso is ruled out with an ankle problem.

Moreover, in Alfon Gonzalez's absence, Pablo Duran and Jonathan Bamba should join Borja Iglesias up front.

In the better news, Mihailo Ristic could be back in contention after recovering from injury, while Javier Rodriguez is back from a ban.

