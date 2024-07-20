How to watch today's Rayados vs Queretaro Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Rayados and Queretaro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of contrasting forms, Rayados will welcome Queretaro to Estadio BBVA for a Liga MX contest on Saturday.

Fernando Ortiz's men will be eyeing their third win of the campaign after a 1-0 win over Necaxa, while Queretaro are yet to open their account following three straight defeats so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rayados vs Queretaro kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX match between Rayados and Queretaro will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Saturday, July 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Rayados vs Queretaro online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Rayados and Queretaro will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rayados team news

The hosts will remain without Oliver Torres as the midfielder is ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Rayados boss Fernando Ortiz may continue with the same back-four, but with two in attack as Brandon Vazquez joins forces with German Berterame while Maximiliano Meza starts on the right side.

Rayados possible XI: Andrada; Medina, Guzman, Vegas, Arteaga; Meza, Rodriguez, Canales, Cortizo; Berterame, Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Arteaga, Guzman, Gutierrez, Aguirre, Moreno, Grijalva, Vegas, Leone, Medina, Bustos Midfielders: Canales, Meza, Martinez, Rojas, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez, Ramirez Forwards: Berterame, Vazquez, De la Rossa

Queretaro team news

Queretaro manager Mauro Gerk is likely to revert to four at the back from five, so Kevin Escamilla could be involved in the middle.

Samuel Sosa and Rubio Rubin are in line to feature in the attack.

Queretaro possible XI: Allison; Mendoza, Manzanarez, Venegas, Perlaza; Barrera, Escamilla, Lertora, Medina; Sosa, Rubin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Higuera, Hernandez, Allison Defenders: Mendoza, Manzanarez, Gomez, Venegas, Perlaza, Vazquez, Ortiz Midfielders: Escamilla, Sosa, Barrera, Rodriguez, Medina, Lertora, Lopez, Cisneros, Dominguez, Preciado, Rio Forwards: Loba, Cordero, Rubin

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Rayados and Queretaro across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 24, 2024 Rayados 1-1 Queretaro Liga MX November 11, 2023 Queretaro 0-0 Rayados Liga MX February 15, 2023 Rayados 2-0 Queretaro Liga MX July 21, 2022 Queretaro 0-3 Rayados Liga MX January 8, 2022 Rayados 0-0 Queretaro Liga MX

Useful links