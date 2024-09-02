How to watch today's Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees.

The New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers will square off on Monday in MLB action at Globe Life Park.

New York are eager to rebound from their recent series defeat, which was capped off by a 14-7 drubbing at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals in their Sunday finale. This loss marked their second consecutive series setback, following a previous series loss to the Nationals earlier in the week.

On the other hand, the Rangers are riding high after securing a series victory over the Oakland A’s, thanks to a 6-4 win in their Sunday matchup. This win added to their momentum, following a sweep of the White Sox the previous week, making it two series wins in a row for the Rangers.

Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees will take place on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET or 5:05 pm PT, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024 First-Pitch Time: 8:05 pm ET/ 5:05 pm PT Venue: Globe Life Field Location: Arlington, Texas

How to watch Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSSW, YES

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees

Audio stream: SiriusXM

Streaming the game with a VPN

Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees Team News

Texas Rangers

The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney for this matchup. The 33-year-old southpaw has a 4-13 record with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP across 26 starts and one relief appearance this season, totaling 134.1 innings. In August, Heaney struggled somewhat, posting a 0-2 record with a 3.24 ERA and a 4.25 FIP over five starts and 25 innings. However, he’s shown improvement recently, allowing only one run on ten hits and two walks over his last two outings, covering ten innings.

Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 30 home runs and 74 runs batted in, while registering a team-best batting average of .276. Marcus Semien has 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 57 walks while batting .236.

Rangers injury report

Player Position Injury Status J. deGrom Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Elbow) C. Winn Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Shoulder) M. Church Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Shoulder) C. Coleman Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Elbow) E. Carter Left fielder 60-Day Injured List (Lumbar) D. Duarte Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Triceps)

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Yankees at Globe Life Field on Monday. This season, the 33-year-old right-hander is 5-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 12 starts (63 innings). He had a tremendous August, going 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA and 3.07 FIP in five starts and 28 innings of work.

Aaron Judge

has been a standout performer for the Yankees this season, leading the team with 51 home runs and 123 RBIs, while also boasting a .327 batting average. In the majors, Judge's home run count is the highest, and his RBI total also tops the league charts.

Juan Soto

is having a solid season, hitting .291 with 27 doubles, four triples, and 37 home runs. Additionally, Soto has drawn 109 walks, showcasing his keen eye at the plate.



Yankees injury report

Player Position Injury Status L. Trivino Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Elbow) C. Poteet Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Tricep) I. Hamilton Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Lat) C. Schmidt Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Lat) J. Berti Third baseman 60-Day Injured List (Calf) J. Loáisiga Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Elbow) K. Higashioka Catcher Day-to-day (Illness)

Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away Team 02/09/24 J. Leiter (0-1) G. Cole (5-3) 03/09/24 A. Heaney (4-13) C. Rodon (14-9) 04/09/24 J. Gray (5-6) M. Stroman (10-6)

Head-to-Head Records

