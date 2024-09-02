This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees.

The New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers will square off on Monday in MLB action at Globe Life Park.

New York are eager to rebound from their recent series defeat, which was capped off by a 14-7 drubbing at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals in their Sunday finale. This loss marked their second consecutive series setback, following a previous series loss to the Nationals earlier in the week.

On the other hand, the Rangers are riding high after securing a series victory over the Oakland A’s, thanks to a 6-4 win in their Sunday matchup. This win added to their momentum, following a sweep of the White Sox the previous week, making it two series wins in a row for the Rangers.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.

Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees will take place on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET or 5:05 pm PT, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Date:Monday, September 2, 2024
First-Pitch Time:8:05 pm ET/ 5:05 pm PT
Venue:Globe Life Field
Location:Arlington, Texas

How to watch Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSSW, YES

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees Team News

Texas Rangers

The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney for this matchup. The 33-year-old southpaw has a 4-13 record with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP across 26 starts and one relief appearance this season, totaling 134.1 innings. In August, Heaney struggled somewhat, posting a 0-2 record with a 3.24 ERA and a 4.25 FIP over five starts and 25 innings. However, he’s shown improvement recently, allowing only one run on ten hits and two walks over his last two outings, covering ten innings.

Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 30 home runs and 74 runs batted in, while registering a team-best batting average of .276. Marcus Semien has 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 57 walks while batting .236.

Rangers injury report

PlayerPositionInjury Status
J. deGromStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
C. WinnRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List (Shoulder)
M. ChurchStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List (Shoulder)
C. ColemanStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
E. CarterLeft fielder60-Day Injured List (Lumbar)
D. DuarteRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List (Triceps)

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Yankees at Globe Life Field on Monday. This season, the 33-year-old right-hander is 5-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 12 starts (63 innings). He had a tremendous August, going 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA and 3.07 FIP in five starts and 28 innings of work.
Aaron Judge
has been a standout performer for the Yankees this season, leading the team with 51 home runs and 123 RBIs, while also boasting a .327 batting average. In the majors, Judge's home run count is the highest, and his RBI total also tops the league charts.
Juan Soto
is having a solid season, hitting .291 with 27 doubles, four triples, and 37 home runs. Additionally, Soto has drawn 109 walks, showcasing his keen eye at the plate.

Yankees injury report

PlayerPositionInjury Status
L. TrivinoRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
C. PoteetStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List (Tricep)
I. HamiltonRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List (Lat)
C. SchmidtStarting pitcher60-Day Injured List (Lat)
J. BertiThird baseman60-Day Injured List (Calf)
J. LoáisigaRelief pitcher60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
K. HigashiokaCatcherDay-to-day (Illness)

Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees projected starting pitchers

DateHome TeamAway Team
02/09/24J. Leiter (0-1)G. Cole (5-3)
03/09/24A. Heaney (4-13)C. Rodon (14-9)
04/09/24J. Gray (5-6)M. Stroman (10-6)

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees in the MLB:

DateMatchCompetition
08/11/24New York Yankees 8-7 Texas RangersMLB
08/11/24New York Yankees 4-9 Texas RangersMLB
08/10/24New York Yankees 8-0 Texas RangersMLB
06/25/23New York Yankees 5-3 Texas RangersMLB
06/25/23New York Yankees 1-0 Texas RangersMLB
