How to watch New York Rangers vs Ottawa Senators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Rangers and the Ottawa Senators, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Rangers and the Ottawa Senators are ready to battle with each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on November 1, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Senators have the best power play in the league, placing second at 42.9%, while the Rangers' power play is ranked sixth, at 25.9%.

But the Rangers' penalty kill is one of the best. With an amazing 89.7% success rate, it is currently third in the league, and it will be very important for them to stop Ottawa's high-octane power play. Ottawa, on the other hand, has the 22nd worst penalty kill rate, with only 76% of attempts successful. This could give the Rangers an advantage when they are man-up.

In terms of face-off wins, New York also has the edge. The Rangers are in eighth place with 52.3%, while Ottawa is in twenty-first place with 49.2%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Rangers vs Ottawa Senators NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Rangers vs Ottawa Senators: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers will take on the Ottawa Senators in an epic NHL game on November 1, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date November 1, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs Ottawa Senators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: RDS2, TSN5, MSG 2

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

New York Rangers vs Ottawa Senators team news

New York Rangers team news

Igor Shesterkin has a record of 4-2-1 with a strong 2.43 GAA and an SV% of .923, which includes one shutout.

Jonathan Quick has been great in net, going 2-0-0 with an amazing 1.51 GAA and a .953 SV%.

Front-line player Artemi Panarin has 15 points (six goals and nine assists).

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jimmy Vesey Lower body injury Out

Ottawa Senators team news

Anton Forsberg has a record of 2-2-0, and a 3.27 GAA, with a .895 SV%, but he has made one shutout.

Linus Ullmark has a 2-2-0 mark, and a little stronger 2.76 GAA, with a .904 SV%, but he hasn't recorded a shutout yet.

Tim Stützle has 14 points (five goals and nine assists).

Ottawa Senators Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Shane Pinto Undisclosed Day-to-Day Artem Zub Concussion Day-to-Day

New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators head-to-head record

The next game between the Rangers and the Senators will be a chance to improve on their previous head-to-head record, which has been mixed. The Rangers beat the Senators 7-2 on January 28, 2024, earlier in their season, and they were much better in their most recent game, which happened on April 16, 2024. But the Senators also executed well against the Rangers. On December 6th, 2023, they won easily 6-2, and in their previous two games, they won 5-3 on the third of March 2023, as well as 3-2 on the third of December 2022, giving them a small edge. Because of this, the game is going to be very close. The Rangers will want to build on their recent wins, whereas the Senators will want to get back to playing their best against New York.

Date Results Apr 16, 2024 Rangers 4-0 Senators Jan 28, 2024 Rangers 7-2 Senators Dec 06, 2023 Senators 6-2 Rangers Mar 03, 2023 Senators 5-3 Rangers Dec 03, 2022 Senators 3-2 Rangers

