Rangers vs PSV: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League play-off

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Rangers and PSV, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will host PSV at Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-offs. Rangers are Scottish league runners-up, while PSV finished second in the Dutch elite league.

Rangers are coming off a win over two legs against Servette in the previous round, while PSV are coming off two wins over two legs against Strum Graz.

Rangers are the slight favorites to win the game, but PSV will be a tough opponent. The game is expected to be close, and it could go either way. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs PSV kick-off time

Date: August 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The game between Rangers and PSV will be played at the Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Rangers vs PSV online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Tavernier and Borna Barisic, who missed the team's game, are expected to return this weekend, along with Todd Cantwell, Ryan Jack, and John Souttar.

Meanwhile, the hosts will continue to be without Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz. Steve Davis, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, is still on a lengthy path to rehabilitation.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Goldson, Barisic; Cifuentes, Jack, Cantwell; Sima, Danilo, Dessers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, McPake, Cantwell, Hagi, Dowell, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Danilo, Sakala, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

PSV team news

PSV's left-back Mauro Junior is eligible to play in Europe again after a two-game suspension but may miss out due to a knee issue. With Patrick van Aanholt also injured, right-back Shurandy Sambo may fill in on the left.

Additionally, defenders Armando Obispo and Fredrik Oppegard are out, and there's uncertainty over Noa Lang's fitness after he missed the weekend's game with an unspecified problem.

PSV predicted XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Sambo; Veerman, Sangare; Bakayoko, Til, Vertessen; De Jong.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benítez, Drommel, Waterman, Peersman Defenders: Sambo, Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Mwene Midfielders: Sangare, Junior, Til, Veerman, Babadi, Land, Saibari Forwards: de Jong, Bakayoko, Pepi, El Ghazi, Vertessen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2022 PSV 0 - 1 Rangers Champions League August 2022 Rangers 2 - 2 PSV Champions League March 2011 Rangers 0 - 1 PSV Europa League March 2011 PSV 0 - 0 Rangers Europa League

Useful links