Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers (C) Jack Roslovic #96 (L) and Braden Schneider #4 (R) NHLGetty images
Watch Rangers vs Penguins live on ESPN+
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The highly anticipated NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins is set to happen on December 06, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30  pm PT. The Pittsburgh Penguins want to make it four games in a row that they win.

The Rangers have a 13-10-1 record right now, with a 2-4-0 record within Metropolitan Division meetings. When they score at least three goals, New York is 10-3-1.

The Penguins have a record of 11-12-4 and are having a tough time in the division because they are 1-4-1 against Metropolitan teams. But when they score three or more goals, they are 9-3-2.

The Rangers won the first meeting between the two sides 6-0, and this Friday's game will be the 2nd of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in an epic NHL action on December 06, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30  pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

DateDecember 06, 2024
Puck-Drop Time7:30 pm ET/4:30  pm PT
VenueMadison Square Garden
LocationNew York

How to watch New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

New York Rangers team news

Artemi Panarin has scored 13 goals and set up 15 assists.

Will Cuylle has scored four goals and set up 5 assists in his last ten games.

New York Rangers Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Brett BerardUpper body injuryDay-to-Day

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Rickard Rakell has scored 10 goals and set up 6 assists for the Penguins.

Bryan Rust has scored 5 goals and set up 3 assists in his last ten games.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Cody GlassConcussionDay-to-Day

New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

The New York Rangers have dominated the last five meetings between the Penguins and the Rangers, winning four of those five games and scoring six goals twice. The Penguins won 5-2 on the second of April 2024, but they had a hard time in other games, especially when they faced the Rangers, who had a strong attack. Recent games by New York show that they are ahead, especially since they have two blank wins against the Penguins, which shows that they can stop them from scoring. To have a chance in this game, the Penguins will have to find a way to get past the Rangers' attack and make their special teams better. But if the Rangers keep up their great offensive strength and good defense, they might be able to keep beating Pittsburgh.

DateResults
Oct 10, 2024Rangers 6-0 Penguins
Apr 02, 2024Penguins 5-2 Rangers
Mar 17, 2024Rangers 7-4 Penguins
Nov 23, 2023Rangers 1-0 Penguins
Mar 19, 2023Rangers 6-0 Penguins

