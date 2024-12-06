How to watch today’s New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The highly anticipated NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins is set to happen on December 06, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Pittsburgh Penguins want to make it four games in a row that they win.

The Rangers have a 13-10-1 record right now, with a 2-4-0 record within Metropolitan Division meetings. When they score at least three goals, New York is 10-3-1.

The Penguins have a record of 11-12-4 and are having a tough time in the division because they are 1-4-1 against Metropolitan teams. But when they score three or more goals, they are 9-3-2.

The Rangers won the first meeting between the two sides 6-0, and this Friday's game will be the 2nd of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in an epic NHL action on December 06, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date December 06, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

New York Rangers team news

Artemi Panarin has scored 13 goals and set up 15 assists.

Will Cuylle has scored four goals and set up 5 assists in his last ten games.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brett Berard Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Rickard Rakell has scored 10 goals and set up 6 assists for the Penguins.

Bryan Rust has scored 5 goals and set up 3 assists in his last ten games.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Cody Glass Concussion Day-to-Day

New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

The New York Rangers have dominated the last five meetings between the Penguins and the Rangers, winning four of those five games and scoring six goals twice. The Penguins won 5-2 on the second of April 2024, but they had a hard time in other games, especially when they faced the Rangers, who had a strong attack. Recent games by New York show that they are ahead, especially since they have two blank wins against the Penguins, which shows that they can stop them from scoring. To have a chance in this game, the Penguins will have to find a way to get past the Rangers' attack and make their special teams better. But if the Rangers keep up their great offensive strength and good defense, they might be able to keep beating Pittsburgh.

Date Results Oct 10, 2024 Rangers 6-0 Penguins Apr 02, 2024 Penguins 5-2 Rangers Mar 17, 2024 Rangers 7-4 Penguins Nov 23, 2023 Rangers 1-0 Penguins Mar 19, 2023 Rangers 6-0 Penguins

