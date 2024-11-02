How to watch New York Rangers vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Rangers are ready to take on the New York Islanders to open a thrilling NHL clash on November 3, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

The Rangers remain excellent on the power play. They are currently seventh in the league with a 25.9% success rate. On the other hand, the Islanders have a lot of problems in this area. They are ranked 28th overall and have a 12.9% rate of success on the power play, which is the worst in the league.

When it comes to killing penalties, the Rangers are continuing to shine. They are third in the NHL with an amazing 89.7% success rate. At the same time, the Islanders are in a tough spot because they have the worst penalty-kill rate in the league (62.5%).

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers and the New York Islanders are facing each other in an epic NHL game on November 3, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date November 3, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders team news

New York Rangers team news

Igor Shesterkin has a record of 4-2-1, with a goals-against average of 2.43 and a save percentage of .923, with one shutout.

Jonathan Quick has a perfect 2-0-0 record, a 1.51 goals against average, and a .953 save percentage.

Chris Kreider has helped score six goals so far this year and contributes an average of 17:11 minutes per game.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jimmy Vesey Lower body injury Out

New York Islanders team news

Semyon Varlamov has a record of 1-3-1, a goals-against average of 3.21, and a save percentage of .876. He has not recorded a shutout this season.

Ilya Sorokin has a 2-2-1 record, a great 1.80 goals against average, and a .932 save percentage, but he hasn't had a shutout either.

Brock Nelson has four goals and two assists and averages 18:52 of ice time per game.

New York Islanders Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alexander Romanov Upper body injury Day-to-Day Anthony Duclair Leg injury Out

New York Rangers and New York Islanders head-to-head record

The upcoming game between the Rangers and the Islanders will be a continuation of their fierce rivalry. Recent head-to-head records point to a close game. In their last five games against each other, the Rangers have had a small edge, capturing three of them. These include a 5-2 win on the 17th of March 2024, as well as a high-scoring 6-4 victory on the 25th of September 2024. The Islanders did win their last game, which was on the 5th of October 2024, by a score of 5-2, which may give them more confidence coming into this game. As both teams try to build momentum, the Rangers' powerful special teams as well as the Islanders' must improve their penalty kill might be very important in deciding the winner. This will make for a thrilling and closely fought-game.

Date Results Oct 05, 2024 Islanders 5-2 Rangers Sep 25, 2024 Rangers 6-4 Islanders Apr 13, 2024 Rangers 3-2 Islanders Apr 10, 2024 Islanders 4-2 Rangers Mar 17, 2024 Rangers 5-2 Islanders

