How to watch today’s New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Rangers are scheduled to meet the New Jersey Devils to open a highly anticipated NHL game on December 02, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. This comes after Stefan Noesen scored two goals in the Devils' 6-5 loss against the Washington Capitals.

The Rangers have a 13-9-1 record overall, including a 2-3-0 record against teams from the Metropolitan Division. They have a 10-3-1 record when they achieve three or more goals, which shows how well their attack works when it performs.

The Devils, on the other hand, have a record of 16-9-2 overall and 4-2-2 in regional games. They are known for being rough, and they get 10 penalties per game on average, which is third in the league.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will battle each other.

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils will face off against each other in an epic NHL game on December 02, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date December 02, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils team news

New York Rangers team news

Igor Shesterkin has managed an 8-8-1 record including a 2.93 GAA, .913 SV%, and one shutout.

Jonathan Quick has a 5-1-0 record, 2.03 GAA, .936 SV%, and 2 shutouts.

Artemi Panarin has 28 points, 13 goals, along with 15 assists.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Chris Kreider Upper body injury Day-to-Day Filip Chytil Upper body injury Day-to-Day

New Jersey Devils team news

Jacob Markstrom's 11-6-1 record, 2.62 GAA, .902 SV%, and a shutout have stabilized his team's defense.

Jake Allen has been a reliable goaltender with a 5-3-1 record, 2.70 GAA, .907 SV%, and 2 shutouts.

Jesper Bratt leads his team's attack with 31 points, 11 goals, and 20 assists.

New Jersey Devils Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tomas Tatar Lower body injury Day-to-Day Santeri Hatakka Shoulder injury Out

New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils head-to-head record

In 2024, the Rangers and the Devils faced each other five times. The Rangers have won four of the five games. The Devils won 3-1 on Oct 1, 2024, and the Rangers barely beat them 5-4 on October 2. The Rangers have most of their last meetings because they can consistently score goals.

They have scored a maximum of three goals for each win, including big 5-1 and 4-3 victories. The Devils showed toughness in their one win, but they have had trouble stopping the Rangers' attack many times this season.

Based on these patterns, the Rangers may use their deep offensive line to put pressure on the Devils in this game. However, New Jersey may have a chance if they can adapt and make the most of their special teams.

Date Results Oct 02, 2024 Rangers 5-4 Devils Oct 01, 2024 Devils 3-1 Rangers Apr 04, 2024 Rangers 4-3 Devils Mar 12, 2024 Rangers 3-1 Devils Feb 23, 2024 Rangers 5-1 Devils

