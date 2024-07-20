This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Rangers vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the club friendly match between Rangers and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United continue their preparations for the upcoming season as they take on Rangers at the Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's men were beaten 1-0 by Rosenborg in their first pre-season friendly, while the Gers faced a 2-1 loss against Ajax in their opening friendly of the summer.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Manchester United kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 20, 2024
Kick-off time:11 am EST
Venue:Murrayfield Stadium

The pre-season friendly match between Rangers and Manchester United will be played at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 11 am EST on Saturday, July 20, in the United States (US).

Next Match

How to watch Rangers vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

Rangers TVWatch here

In the US and worldwide, the pre-season friendly match between Rangers and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through Rangers TV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

James Tavernier, Todd Cantwell and Nico Raskin are set to miss the tie through injuries, but Danilo marked his return in the game against Ajax after recovering from a knee injury.

The likes of Jack Butland, Connor Goldson, Mohamed Diomande and Tom Lawrence would expect to see themselves start from the onset, with Cyriel Dessers in attack.

Summer signing Connor Barron may also get the nod in midfield.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Nsiala, Goldson, Balogun, Jefte; Diomande, Barron; Dowell, Lawrence, Wright; Dessers.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Butland, Kelly
Defenders:Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Nsiala, Balogun, Yilmaz, Jefte, Fraser, Sterling, Devine
Midfielders:Diomande, Barron, Hagi, Dowell, Lowry
Forwards:Dessers, Lawrence, Lammers, Cortes, Matondo, Wright, McCausland, Danilo, Igamane

Manchester United team news

Joshua Zirkzee, Altay Bayindir, Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri are all unlikely to be available for selection due to their recent commitments with their respective national sides.

Besides, Tyrell Malacia is sidelined with a knee injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka may be left out on account of a possible move to West Ham.

After missing the Rosenborg loss, Andre Onana, Victor Lindelof, Amad Diallo and Antony are in line for some action, while Harry Maguire is expected to be fit for the tie.

Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho will also be raring for some action alongside a bunch of youngsters such as Habeeb Ogunneye, Harry Amass, Toby Collyer and Ethan Wheatley.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Ogunneye, Fish, Evans, Amass; Casemiro, Mount, McTominay; Antony, Wheatley, Rashford.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Onana, Heaton
Defenders:Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Ogunneye, Fish, Amass
Midfielders:Casemiro, McTominay, Amad, Gore, Mejbri, Mount, Hannibal, Collyer
Forwards:Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Wheatley, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Rangers and Manchester United across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 24, 2010Rangers 0-1 Manchester UnitedUEFA Champions League
September 14, 2010Manchester United 0-0 RangersUEFA Champions League
November 4, 2003Manchester United 3-0 RangersUEFA Champions League
October 22, 2003Rangers 0-1 Manchester UnitedUEFA Champions League

Useful links

