Racing Louisville vs Bay FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Bay FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bay FC (5W-9L-0D, 15 pts) hit the road to Kentucky to face Racing Louisville FC (3W-4L-7D; 16 pts) at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday.

Louisville sits just above Bay FC in the NWSL standings in eighth place, and Bay FC would leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.

Bay are entering the match in strong form, with three wins in their last five outings. Racing, meanwhile, played hosts Seattle Reign FC to a draw this past Sunday, remaining above the playoff cutline in eighth place.

Despite being down a goal and a player for 81 minutes, the Louisvillians equalized seven minutes into stoppage time with a sprawling goal from Reilyn Turner.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Racing Louisville vs Bay FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

It will kick off at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Racing Louisville vs Bay FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Sling TV, Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Racing Louisville team news

Goalkeepers Jordyn Bloomer and Olivia Sekany, defender Elli Pikkujamsa, midfielder Ary Borges, and forward Kirsten Wright have all been listed as out through injury. Arin Wright will be sidelined through suspension after picking up a red card last time out.

Club captain Jaelin Howell and rookie forward Emma Sears returned to Racing Louisville's starting lineup in the 1-1 draw against the Seattle Reign at Lumen Field. Both could keep their places here.

Racing midfielder Savannah DeMelo is in great form, leading the team with five goals and an assist.

Racing Louisville possible XI: Lund; Millet, Jean, Erceg, Pickett; Sears, Flint, Howell, DeMelo; DiGrande, Bahr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lund, Bloomer, Sekany, Daugherty, Money, White Defenders: Pickett, Pikkujämsä, Erceg, Holloway, Wright, Milliet, Jean, Morgan, Beletic, Shamburger Midfielders: Borges, Motlhalo, Kanu, Kornieck, DeMelo, Howell, Viggiano, Pokorny, Goins, Kurosaki, Aylmer, Fischer, Adler, DiBiasi, Higginson, Baggett, Whitfield, Parker Forwards: Bahr, Clegg, McDonald, McClure, Turner, Davis, Kara, Sears

Bay FC team news

Tess Boade, who broke the season record for goals, has become Bay's main attacking threat. With 19 chances created and 12 shots on goal, she has been a constant danger for opposition defences this season.

Bay FC's defence has been anchored by veteran Emily Menges, who will sit alongside Jen Beattie at the heart of the backline.

Bay FC possible XI: Rowland; King, Menges, Beattie, Malonson; Castellanos, Pickett, Bailey; Boade, Oshoala, Kundananji

Position Players Goalkeepers: Proulx, Rowland Defenders: Beattie, Dydasco, Sharples, King, Menges, Bailey, Pickett, Malonson, Moreau Midfielders: Castellanos, Camberos, Hill, Loera, Anderson Forwards: Oshoala, Kundananji, Boade

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

