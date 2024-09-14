How to watch today's Racing Louisville vs Angel City NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Angel City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Louisville will take on Angel City in the NWSL at the Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday.

Angel City are ninth in the league standings with 21 points from 19 games. They have only won two matches in their last five games but their opponents' form has been worse. Racing Louisville are two points behind the visitors and have lost four out of their last five matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs Angel City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Angel City will be available to watch and stream online live through ION (with Fubo).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Racing Louisville vs Angel City kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

The NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Angel City will be played at the Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Racing Louisville team news

Ary Borges and Taylor Flint are back in the squad. They have fully recovered from their injuries.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp.

Racing Louisville possible XI: Lund; Milliet, A. Wright, Pickett, Erceg; Fischer, DeMelo, Borges, Flint; Turner, Kanu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lund, Bloomer, Sekany Defenders: Milliet, A. Wright, Pikkujamsa, Jean, Pickett, Erceg Midfielders: Howell, DeMelo, Borges, Fischer, Kurosaki, DiGrande, Pokorny, Baggett, Flint Forwards: Motlhalo, Sears, Clegg, Goins, K. Wright, Bahr, Kanu, Turner, Balcer

Angel City team news

Alyssa Thompson and Claire Emslie remain the players to watch out for in the Angel City lineup. They are the key players expected to contribute in the final third.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Reid, Gorden, G. Thompson; Dougherty Howard, Rodriguez; Fuller, Emslie, A. Thompson; Leroux

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson Defenders: Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy Midfielders: Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Le Bihan, Hammond Forwards: Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Racing Louisville and Angel City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 20/06/24 Angel City 3 - 2 Racing Louisville NWSL 20/08/23 Racing Louisville 1 - 1 Angel City NWSL 16/04/23 Angel City 2 - 2 Racing Louisville NWSL 26/09/22 Angel City 1 - 3 Racing Louisville NWSL 12/06/22 Racing Louisville 2 - 3 Angel City NWSL

