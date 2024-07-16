How to watch today's Queretaro vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Queretaro will aim to get off the bottom of the Liga MX Apertura standings table when they welcome Chivas to Estadio Corregidora on Tuesday.

Los Gallos Blancos suffered a 3-1 loss at Club America last time out, while Chivas Rayadas are coming off a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Tijuana.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Queretaro vs Chivas kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: Estadio Corregidora

The Liga MX match between Queretaro and Chivas will be played at Estadio Corregidora in Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Tuesday, July 16, in the United States (US).

How to watch Queretaro vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Queretaro team news

Rubio Rubin could get the nod ahead of Martin Rio, alongside Samuel Sosa in attack, while Kevin Escamilla shifts back to the familiar role in midfield after starting in the five-man backline against America.

Pablo Barrera will continue on the right flank.

Queretaro possible XI: Allison; Gomez, Manzanarez, Vazquez, Venegas; Barrera, Escamilla, Lertora, R. Cisneros; Rubin, Sosa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Higuera, Hernandez, Allison Defenders: Mendoza, Manzanarez, Gomez, Venegas, Perlaza, Vazquez, Ortiz Midfielders: Escamilla, Sosa, Barrera, Rodriguez, Medina, Lertora, Lopez, Cisneros, Dominguez, Preciado, Rio Forwards: Loba, Cordero, Rubin

Chivas team news

Chivas captain Victor Guzman may be handed his first start this season; and with Roberto Alvarado in the XI, Armando Gonzalez will start on the bench once again.

Apart from Gonzalez, Cade Cowell scored at Tijuana. The latter is expected to retain his place from the onset, with Carlos Cisneros continuing in an offensive role.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Orozco, Castillo; Gutierrez, Guzman; Cowell, Alvarado, Cisneros; Chicharito

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, Cisneros, L. Sepulveda, Martinez Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Cowell, Beltran, Aguirre, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Chicharito, Marin, Brigido, A. Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Queretaro and Chivas across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 20, 2024 Chivas 2-0 Queretaro Liga MX August 31, 2023 Queretaro 1-2 Chivas Liga MX February 5, 2023 Chivas 1-1 Queretaro Liga MX July 27, 2022 Queretaro 2-2 Chivas Liga MX January 22, 2022 Chivas 1-1 Queretaro Liga MX

