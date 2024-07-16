How to watch today's Queretaro vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Queretaro will aim to get off the bottom of the Liga MX Apertura standings table when they welcome Chivas to Estadio Corregidora on Tuesday.
Los Gallos Blancos suffered a 3-1 loss at Club America last time out, while Chivas Rayadas are coming off a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Tijuana.
Queretaro vs Chivas kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm PT / 9 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Corregidora
The Liga MX match between Queretaro and Chivas will be played at Estadio Corregidora in Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico.
It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Tuesday, July 16, in the United States (US).
How to watch Queretaro vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).
Team news & squads
Queretaro team news
Rubio Rubin could get the nod ahead of Martin Rio, alongside Samuel Sosa in attack, while Kevin Escamilla shifts back to the familiar role in midfield after starting in the five-man backline against America.
Pablo Barrera will continue on the right flank.
Queretaro possible XI: Allison; Gomez, Manzanarez, Vazquez, Venegas; Barrera, Escamilla, Lertora, R. Cisneros; Rubin, Sosa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Higuera, Hernandez, Allison
|Defenders:
|Mendoza, Manzanarez, Gomez, Venegas, Perlaza, Vazquez, Ortiz
|Midfielders:
|Escamilla, Sosa, Barrera, Rodriguez, Medina, Lertora, Lopez, Cisneros, Dominguez, Preciado, Rio
|Forwards:
|Loba, Cordero, Rubin
Chivas team news
Chivas captain Victor Guzman may be handed his first start this season; and with Roberto Alvarado in the XI, Armando Gonzalez will start on the bench once again.
Apart from Gonzalez, Cade Cowell scored at Tijuana. The latter is expected to retain his place from the onset, with Carlos Cisneros continuing in an offensive role.
Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Orozco, Castillo; Gutierrez, Guzman; Cowell, Alvarado, Cisneros; Chicharito
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Whalley, Rangel
|Defenders:
|Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, Cisneros, L. Sepulveda, Martinez
|Midfielders:
|Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Cowell, Beltran, Aguirre, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla
|Forwards:
|Chicharito, Marin, Brigido, A. Gonzalez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Queretaro and Chivas across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 20, 2024
|Chivas 2-0 Queretaro
|Liga MX
|August 31, 2023
|Queretaro 1-2 Chivas
|Liga MX
|February 5, 2023
|Chivas 1-1 Queretaro
|Liga MX
|July 27, 2022
|Queretaro 2-2 Chivas
|Liga MX
|January 22, 2022
|Chivas 1-1 Queretaro
|Liga MX