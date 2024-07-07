How to watch today's Pumas UNAM vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM and Leon will play their first game of the 2024 Liga MX season when they turn up at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Sunday.

Los de Pedregal finished third in Torneo Apertura last season, and fifth on the aggregate table. Leon secured the ninth spot on the aggregate table last term.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pumas UNAM vs Leon kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am PT / 2 pm ET Venue: Estadio Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Leon will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET on Sunday, July 7, in the United States (US).

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Leon will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

Pumas have missed 2024 Copa America participants Piero Quispe (Peru), Julio Gonzalez, Cesar Huerta and Guillermo Martinez (all Mexico) in their pre-season. With both nations knocked out, it remains to be seen if the aforementioned players make the squad on Sunday.

For now, Gil Alcala would keep his place in goal ahead of Gonzalez, while Michell Rodriguez fills in for Huerta on the left flank.

One of Ali Avila or Rogelio Funes Mori should feature upfront if Martinez is not cleared for a start.

The suspended Nathan Silva can be replaced by Pablo Bennevendo at the back.

Pumas UNAM possible XI: Alcala; J. Rivas, Bennevendo, Magallan, Monroy; Caicedo, U. Rivas; Suarez, Lopez, Rodriguez; Funes Mori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Magallan, Galindo, Ergas, Bennevendo, Monroy, J. Rivas Midfielders: Lopez, Caicedo, Suarez, Huerta, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe Forwards: Martinez, Flunes Mori, Avila

Leon team news

It will be too soon for winger Angel Mena to return to club action after Ecuador's exit at the Copas on Friday night.

And with forward Federico Vinas unlikely to be available due to injury, new signing Ettson Ayon could be called in to lead the line.

Elsewhere, William Tesillo's departure from the club will result in Stiven Barreiro partnering Paul Bellon at centre-back, while either Fidel Ambriz or Andres Guardado is expected to be paired with Adonis Frias in the middle.

Leon possible XI: Blanco; Moreno, Barreiro, Bellon, Villa; Frias, Guardado; Guerra, Alvarado, Medina; Ayon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia Defenders: Isias, Hernandez, Moreno, Barreiro, Frias, Rodriguez, Bellon, Reyes, Ramirez, Cervantes, Barajas, Luna Midfielders: Ambriz, Cabral, Guerra, Medina, Hernandez, Guardado, Estrada, Santos, Uribe Forwards: Ayon, Alvarado

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Pumas UNAM and Leon across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 14, 2024 Pumas UNAM 1-0 Leon Liga MX October 31, 2023 Leon 1-1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX January 22, 2023 Pumas UNAM 4-1 Leon Liga MX July 9, 2022 Leon 3-3 Pumas UNAM Liga MX February 12, 2022 Pumas UNAM 2-1 Leon Liga MX

Useful links