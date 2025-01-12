How to watch today's Pumas vs Necaxa Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Pumas will entertain Necaxa for a Liga MX Clausura match up at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Sunday.
Amid an unbeaten run of five games in the fixture, Nexaca emerged victorious 2-0 when the two sides last met in September last year.
How to watch Pumas vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pumas and Necaxa will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).
Pumas vs Necaxa kick-off time
The Liga MX match between Pumas and Necaxa will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.
It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Sunday, January 12, in the US.
Team news & squads
Pumas team news
Pumas have signed Alex Padilla on loan from Athletic Club, while Higor Meritao has returned after his loan spell with Criciuma. The likes of Cesar Huerta, Jesus Rivas, Nicolas Freire and Gustavo del Prete have all taken transfers away from the club
Meanwhile, Monterrey-owned Michell Rodriguez and right winger Leo Suarez are injury concerns.
Necaxa team news
Diber Cambindo, Jose Rodriguez, Pavel Perez and Jose Paradela are some of the latest arrivals at the club, while Raul Gudino and Bryan Garnica are among the departures.
Midfielder Alejandro Andrade is sidelined with a shoulder injury.