How to watch today's Pumas vs Necaxa Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas will entertain Necaxa for a Liga MX Clausura match up at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Sunday.

Amid an unbeaten run of five games in the fixture, Nexaca emerged victorious 2-0 when the two sides last met in September last year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pumas vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pumas and Necaxa will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Pumas vs Necaxa kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX match between Pumas and Necaxa will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Sunday, January 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Pumas team news

Pumas have signed Alex Padilla on loan from Athletic Club, while Higor Meritao has returned after his loan spell with Criciuma. The likes of Cesar Huerta, Jesus Rivas, Nicolas Freire and Gustavo del Prete have all taken transfers away from the club

Meanwhile, Monterrey-owned Michell Rodriguez and right winger Leo Suarez are injury concerns.

Necaxa team news

Diber Cambindo, Jose Rodriguez, Pavel Perez and Jose Paradela are some of the latest arrivals at the club, while Raul Gudino and Bryan Garnica are among the departures.

Midfielder Alejandro Andrade is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

