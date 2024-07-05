Puebla vs Santos Laguna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Puebla will take on Santos Laguna in their Liga MX opener at the Cuahutehmoc Stadium on Friday.
Puebla ended the previous campaign at the bottom of the standings and will be desperate to start the new one on a winning note. Santos Laguna's case isn't too different but they had a much better Clausura campaign.

Puebla vs Santos Laguna kick-off time
|Date:
|July 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6.45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Cuahutehmoc Stadium
The match will be played at the Cuahutehmoc Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 6.45 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Puebla vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Puebla team news
Puebla will begin the new season with only one player missing: midfielder Facundo Waller, who was sidelined for a significant part of last season due to a knee injury and is still several weeks away from returning.
They will be hoping to get their season off to a winning start.
Puebla predicted XI: Rodriguez; Garcia, Gularte, Angulo, Olmedo; Orana, Herrera, Gonzalez, De Buen; Cavallini, Velasco.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodríguez, Gómez, Jiménez
|Defenders:
|Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona, de Buen, Vázquez, Silva, Angulo, J. Rodríguez
|Midfielders:
|P. González, Álvarez, Carabajal, Herrera, L. García, K. Velasco, Aguilar, Zago, V. Côrtes, Jair González
|Forwards:
|Cavallini, Ormeño, Robles, Barragán, E. García, Durán
Santos Laguna team news
Santos Laguna are missing a midfielder for the first match of the season, as former Tampico Madero player Ronaldo Prieto is ruled out until September with a knee injury.
Santos Laguna possible XI: Acevedo; Govea, Nunez, Santamaria; Aquino, Lopez, Carillo, Medina, Masiscal; Aguirre, Preciado.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Acevedo, Lajud
|Defenders:
|Amione, Govea, Núñez, Santamaría, H. Rodríguez, R. López, Loroña
|Midfielders:
|Cervantes, Villalba, J. Carrillo, Fagúndez, A. López, Aquino, Prieto, Medina, Sordo
|Forwards:
|Ocejo, S. Muñoz, Macías, Lozano, T. Jimenez, S. Carrillo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|31/01/24
|Santos Laguna 3 - 0 Puebla
|Liga MX
|08/07/23
|Puebla 2 - 3 Santos Laguna
|Liga MX
|27/02/23
|Santos Laguna 3 - 2 Puebla
|Liga MX
09/07/22
|Puebla 1 - 0 Santos Laguna
|Liga MX
|19/03/22
|Puebla 2 - 2 Santos Laguna
|Liga MX