This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Santos Laguna Clausura 2024 Liga MX@Getty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Cuahutehmoc
team-logo
watch on vix with sling tv
GOAL

Puebla vs Santos Laguna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liga MXPuebla vs Santos LagunaPueblaSantos Laguna

How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Puebla will take on Santos Laguna in their Liga MX opener at the Cuahutehmoc Stadium on Friday.

Puebla ended the previous campaign at the bottom of the standings and will be desperate to start the new one on a winning note. Santos Laguna's case isn't too different but they had a much better Clausura campaign.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Puebla vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date:July 5, 2024
Kick-off time:6.45 pm ET
Venue:Cuahutehmoc Stadium

The match will be played at the Cuahutehmoc Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 6.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Puebla vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

Puebla will begin the new season with only one player missing: midfielder Facundo Waller, who was sidelined for a significant part of last season due to a knee injury and is still several weeks away from returning.

They will be hoping to get their season off to a winning start.

Puebla predicted XI: Rodriguez; Garcia, Gularte, Angulo, Olmedo; Orana, Herrera, Gonzalez, De Buen; Cavallini, Velasco.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodríguez, Gómez, Jiménez
Defenders:Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona, de Buen, Vázquez, Silva, Angulo, J. Rodríguez
Midfielders:P. González, Álvarez, Carabajal, Herrera, L. García, K. Velasco, Aguilar, Zago, V. Côrtes, Jair González
Forwards:Cavallini, Ormeño, Robles, Barragán, E. García, Durán

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna are missing a midfielder for the first match of the season, as former Tampico Madero player Ronaldo Prieto is ruled out until September with a knee injury.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Acevedo; Govea, Nunez, Santamaria; Aquino, Lopez, Carillo, Medina, Masiscal; Aguirre, Preciado.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Acevedo, Lajud
Defenders:Amione, Govea, Núñez, Santamaría, H. Rodríguez, R. López, Loroña
Midfielders:Cervantes, Villalba, J. Carrillo, Fagúndez, A. López, Aquino, Prieto, Medina, Sordo
Forwards:Ocejo, S. Muñoz, Macías, Lozano, T. Jimenez, S. Carrillo

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
31/01/24Santos Laguna 3 - 0 PueblaLiga MX
08/07/23Puebla 2 - 3 Santos LagunaLiga MX
27/02/23Santos Laguna 3 - 2 PueblaLiga MX

09/07/22

Puebla 1 - 0 Santos LagunaLiga MX
19/03/22Puebla 2 - 2 Santos LagunaLiga MX

Useful links

Advertisement