How to watch today's Puebla vs Atlas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Puebla will be aiming to register their second win in the 2024-25 Liga MX season when they welcome Atlas to Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Friday.

La Franja picked up a 2-2 draw against Leon in their previous fixture, while Los Zorros defeated Santos Laguna 1-0 at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Puebla vs Atlas kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET Venue: Estadio Cuauhtemoc

The Liga MX match between Puebla and Atlas will be played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET on Friday, July 19, in the United States (US).

How to watch Puebla vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Puebla and Atlas will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

Puebla boss Jose Manuel de la Torre may field Pablo Gonzalez ahead of Raul Castillo, with Alberto Herrera keeping his spot in midfield.

Efrain Orona could replace Sebastian Olmeda at the back, with Lucas Cavallini continuing upfront.

Puebla possible XI: Je. Rodriguez; Ferrareis, Gularte, Orona, Angulo; De Buen; Velasco, P. Gonzalez, Herrera, Alvarez; Cavallini

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Je. Rodriguez, Gomez Defenders: Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona, De Buen, Vazquez, Gularte, Silva, Angulo, Jo. Rodriguez Midfielders: P. Gonzalez, Alvarez, L. Garcia, J. Gonzalez, Castillo, Ormeno, Waller, Herrera, Velasco, Aguilar Forwards: Cavallini, Ormeno, Robles, Duran, Barragan, E. Garcia

Atlas team news

Brian Lozano, Mauro Manotas and Leonardo Flores are ruled out through injuries, while Victor Rios is a doubt due to a knock.

Jose Hernandez will look to keep his sheet clean once again, with Jeremy Marquez in the middle, while Eduardo Aguirre leads the line.

Atlas possible XI: Hernandez; Zaldivar, Nervo, Mora, Reyes; Marquez, Rocha; Murillo, Guillen, Fulgencio; E. Aguirre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Sanchez Defenders: Nervo, Dominguez, Mora, G. Aguirre, Dominguez, Reyes, J. Lozano, Robles, Doria Midfielders: Zaldivar, Fulgencio, Garcia, Solari, Rocha, Bass Forwards: Durdevic, E. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Puebla and Atlas across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 8, 2024 Puebla 2-2 Atlas Liga MX September 28, 2023 Atlas 2-3 Puebla Liga MX March 17, 2023 Puebla 0-4 Atlas Liga MX August 20, 2022 Atlas 1-1 Puebla Liga MX February 11, 2022 Puebla 1-1 Atlas Liga MX

