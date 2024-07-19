How to watch today's Puebla vs Atlas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Puebla will be aiming to register their second win in the 2024-25 Liga MX season when they welcome Atlas to Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Friday.
La Franja picked up a 2-2 draw against Leon in their previous fixture, while Los Zorros defeated Santos Laguna 1-0 at home.
Puebla vs Atlas kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Cuauhtemoc
The Liga MX match between Puebla and Atlas will be played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, Mexico.
It will kick off at 8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET on Friday, July 19, in the United States (US).
How to watch Puebla vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Liga MX match between Puebla and Atlas will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and TUDN.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Puebla team news
Puebla boss Jose Manuel de la Torre may field Pablo Gonzalez ahead of Raul Castillo, with Alberto Herrera keeping his spot in midfield.
Efrain Orona could replace Sebastian Olmeda at the back, with Lucas Cavallini continuing upfront.
Puebla possible XI: Je. Rodriguez; Ferrareis, Gularte, Orona, Angulo; De Buen; Velasco, P. Gonzalez, Herrera, Alvarez; Cavallini
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jimenez, Je. Rodriguez, Gomez
|Defenders:
|Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona, De Buen, Vazquez, Gularte, Silva, Angulo, Jo. Rodriguez
|Midfielders:
|P. Gonzalez, Alvarez, L. Garcia, J. Gonzalez, Castillo, Ormeno, Waller, Herrera, Velasco, Aguilar
|Forwards:
|Cavallini, Ormeno, Robles, Duran, Barragan, E. Garcia
Atlas team news
Brian Lozano, Mauro Manotas and Leonardo Flores are ruled out through injuries, while Victor Rios is a doubt due to a knock.
Jose Hernandez will look to keep his sheet clean once again, with Jeremy Marquez in the middle, while Eduardo Aguirre leads the line.
Atlas possible XI: Hernandez; Zaldivar, Nervo, Mora, Reyes; Marquez, Rocha; Murillo, Guillen, Fulgencio; E. Aguirre
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vargas, Hernandez, Sanchez
|Defenders:
|Nervo, Dominguez, Mora, G. Aguirre, Dominguez, Reyes, J. Lozano, Robles, Doria
|Midfielders:
|Zaldivar, Fulgencio, Garcia, Solari, Rocha, Bass
|Forwards:
|Durdevic, E. Aguirre
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Puebla and Atlas across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 8, 2024
|Puebla 2-2 Atlas
|Liga MX
|September 28, 2023
|Atlas 2-3 Puebla
|Liga MX
|March 17, 2023
|Puebla 0-4 Atlas
|Liga MX
|August 20, 2022
|Atlas 1-1 Puebla
|Liga MX
|February 11, 2022
|Puebla 1-1 Atlas
|Liga MX