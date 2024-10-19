How to watch today's PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Strasbourg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will be looking for their first win in October when they face Strasbourg in Saturday's Ligue 1 fixture at Parc des Princes.

Luis Enrique's men played out a 1-1 draw against Nice before this game, while Strasbourg also aim to return to winning ways following a 2-2 draw with Lens.

How to watch PSG vs Strasbourg online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Strasbourg will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

PSG vs Strasbourg kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Parc des Princes

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Strasbourg will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, October 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

The entire PSG first XI from the Nice draw featured for their respective countries during the international break.

Travelling back from South America, Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo and Willian Pacho may need assessment after their long journey.

Elsewhere, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe and Goncalo Ramos are sidelined due to injuries.

Randal Kolo Muani would lead the line of attack alongside Marco Asensio and Bradley Barcola.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Zaire-Emery; Asensio, Kolo Muani, Barcola.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Safonov, Tenas Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Mendes, Skriniar, Beraldo, Zague, Pacho Midfielders: Ruiz, Vitinha, Lee, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Neves Forwards: Dembele, Asensio, Doue, Kolo Muani, Barcola, Mbaye

Strasbourg team news

Guela Doue and Ismael Doukoure will be suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards, while there are as many as six injury absentees.

Marvin Senaya, Mamadou Sarr, Alaa Bellaarouch, Caleb Wiley, Thomas Delaine and Moise Sahi Dion are all ruled out through injuries, while Milos Lukovic would miss out due to illness.

In attack, winger Sebastian Nanasi will look to add to his five-goal tally in Ligue 1 since his move from Malmo, with Emanuel Emegha starting upfront.

Strasbourg possible XI: Petrovic; Sobol, Sow, Sylla, Diego Moreira; Lemarechal, Andrey Santos; Bakwa, Diarra, Nanasi; Emegha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Risser, Hasby Defenders: Sow, Sylla, Gomis, Sobol Midfielders: Lemarechal, Santos, Nanasi, Diong, Mwanga, Diarra, Diallo, Ferro, El Mourabet Forwards: Moreira, Emegha, Mara, Perea, Bakwa, Sebas, Bechikh

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between PSG and Strasbourg across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 2, 2024 Strasbourg 1-2 PSG Ligue 1 October 21, 2023 PSG 3-0 Strasbourg Ligue 1 May 27, 2023 Strasbourg 1-1 PSG Ligue 1 December 28, 2022 PSG 2-1 Strasbourg Ligue 1 April 29, 2022 Strasbourg 3-3 PSG Ligue 1

