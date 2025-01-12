How to watch today's PSG vs Saint-Etienne Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Saint-Etienne, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG will play hosts to relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Having downed Monaco 1-0 to clinch the Trophee des Champions title last weekend, the Parisians can make it six straight wins in all competitions, while the promoted side are coming off a 3-1 league win over Reims.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch PSG vs Saint-Etienne online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Saint-Etienne will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

PSG vs Saint-Etienne kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Saint-Etienne will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, January 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

With no reported injuries and suspensions, PSG boss Luis Enrique has a full-strength squad at his disposal.

French Super Cup hero Ousmane Dembele could be offered another start alongside Goncalo Ramos and Bradley Barcola in attack.

Saint-Etienne team news

Malian forward Ibrahim Sissoko will serve the second game of his seven-match suspension, while the likes of Mathis Amougou, Ibrahima Wadji, Yvann Macon, Ben Old and Thomas Monconduit are all ruled out through injuries.

A.S.S.E. manager Eirik Horneland could name an unchanged lineup, with Augustine Boakye keeping his place on the right wing and Lucas Stassin leading the line.

