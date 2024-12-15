How to watch today's PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leaders PSG will seek to conclude matchday 15 with their first Ligue 1 victory of the month when they face Lyon at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Although Luis Enrique's side a 3-0 Champions League win at Salzburg in the midweek, the Parisians played out stalemates in their last couple of domestic outings against Nantes and Auxerre, while Lyon will be looking to book back-to-back league wins after subjecting Angers to a 3-0 defeat last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Lyon kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lyon will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, December 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 24 S. Mayulu

3 P. Kimpembe Injuries and Suspensions 1 A. Lopes

PSG team news

Senny Mayulu remains sidelined with a calf injury, with Presnel Kimpembe doubtful to feature, while Ousmane Dembele is in contention for a start after returning from a European ban.

Lucas Hernandez came off the bench at Wals-Siezenheim after recovering from his injury and could be entrusted with a start at the weekend.

Lyon team news

The visitors' head coach Pierre Sage may not want to tinker his lineup from the Angers win, with Alexandre Lacazette and Malick Fofana set to continue in attack.

Despite putting up good performances of late, Said Benrahma and Georges Mikautadze may start on the bench.

