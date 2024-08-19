How to watch Nashville Predators vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Nashville Predators are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning to open a high-voltage NHL action on November 29, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

The Predators are first in the league with an outstanding penalty kill rate of 90.5%. The Lightning are 21st in the league in penalty kills (77.4%).

The Predators have a solid power play rate of 21.1%, which ranks them 13th in the league. The Lightning, on the other hand, are ahead of them with a 23 percent power play efficiency, which ranks them 8th in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nashville Predators vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game, plus plenty more.

Nashville Predators vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Nashville Predators will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in an electrifying NHL game on November 29, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date November 29, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Nashville Predators vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Nashville Predators vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Nashville Predators team news

Juuse Saros has a record of 6-10-2, a 2.57 goals against average, a .915 save percentage, and 2 shutouts.

Scott Wedgewood has had a tough season. He has a record of 1-2–1, a 3.69 goals against average, a .878 save percentage, and no shutouts.

Filip Forsberg has 17 points, which comes from nine goals and eight assists.

Nashville Predators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Michael McCarron Upper body injury Day-to-Day Spencer Stastney Personal Out

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 10-6-1 record with an impressive 2.24 GAA and .915 SV%, with 2 shutouts.

Jonas Johansson, has had a rough season with a record of 1-1-1, a goals-against average of 5.22, and a save percentage of .856%. He has not recorded any shutouts.

Nikita Kucherov still has the most scoring points on the team, with 32. He has 12 goals and twenty assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mitchell Chaffee Undisclosed Day-to-Day Nick Paul Undisclosed Out

Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams faced each other, the Nashville Predators came out on top in four of them. This game could be very close, with Tampa Bay having a slight edge.

The Lightning have claimed three of their last five games, including a close 3-2 win on the 29th of October 2024, and a 5-3 success on the 11th of October 2023, showing that they can score when the score is close.

But the Predators have shown that they can beat Tampa Bay when they get into a groove, as shown by their 6-0 and 5-1 wins in September and December 2023. With star players such as Filip Forsberg for Predators and Nikita Kucherov for Lightning leading their efforts, it could come down to how well goalies Juuse Saros and Andrei Vasilevskiy play and how well each team takes advantage of power play chances.

Date Results Oct 29, 2024 Lightning 3-2 Predators Sep 29, 2024 Predators 6-0 Lightning Dec 08, 2023 Predators 5-1 Lightning Oct 11, 2023 Lightning 5-3 Predators Oct 01, 2023 Lightning 5-4 Predators

More NHL news and coverage