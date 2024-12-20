How to watch Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings, including how to watch and team news.

The Nashville Predators are set to face off against the Los Angeles Kings to open a high-voltage NHL battle on December 21, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT. Before this game, Anze Kopitar scored two great goals to help the Kings beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3.

The Predators have a 9-17-7 record overall, including a 6-7-3 record at home. However, they have had a lot of trouble when they get more penalties compared to their opponents, going 1-10-2 in actions in which they have more penalties compared to their opponents.

As a whole, the Kings are 19-9-4, and on the road, they are 9-7-3. They have been strong on offense, scoring 101 goals and giving up 81, for a +20 scoring difference.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will face each other. In their last meeting, Los Angeles beat Nashville 3-0.

Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Nashville Predators will take on the Los Angeles Kings in a highly anticipated NHL game on December 21, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT, at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date December 21, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings team news

Nashville Predators team news

This season, Jonathan Marchessault has helped the Predators score nine goals and set up eleven assists.

Ryan O'Reilly has scored three goals and set up two assists in his last ten games.

Nashville Predators Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Roman Josi Lower body injury Day-to-Day Austin Roest Undisclosed Out

Los Angeles Kings team news

Adrian Kempe has scored six goals and set up 4 assists during his last ten games for the Kings.

Anze Kopitar has scored 10 goals and set up 27 assists this season.

Los Angeles Kings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Trevor Moore Upper body injury Day-to-Day Drew Doughty Ankle injury Out

Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

Nashville has won three of the last five games between the Kings and the Predators. The Kings won their most recent game, on the 5th of November 2024, with a 3-0 shutout, showing how well they can control the game effectively. The Predators, on the other hand, easily won 4-1 on February 23rd, 2024, showing that they can take advantage of scoring chances when they are on their game. Both teams have won close games, with the Kings winning 4–2 on the first of February 2024, and the Predators winning two games by a single goal earlier in the years 2023 and 2024. Based on their past games, this one might be another close one. Los Angeles will try to use their wide range of scorers to their advantage, while Nashville will try to throw off the Kings' home flow.

Date Results Nov 05, 2024 Kings 3-0 Predators Feb 23, 2024 Predators 4-1 Kings Feb 01, 2024 Kings 4-2 Predators Jan 19, 2024 Predators 2-1 Kings Mar 12, 2023 Predators 2-1 Kings

