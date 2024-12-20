How to watch Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Nashville Predators are set to face off against the Los Angeles Kings to open a high-voltage NHL battle on December 21, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT. Before this game, Anze Kopitar scored two great goals to help the Kings beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3.
The Predators have a 9-17-7 record overall, including a 6-7-3 record at home. However, they have had a lot of trouble when they get more penalties compared to their opponents, going 1-10-2 in actions in which they have more penalties compared to their opponents.
As a whole, the Kings are 19-9-4, and on the road, they are 9-7-3. They have been strong on offense, scoring 101 goals and giving up 81, for a +20 scoring difference.
This is the second time this season that these two sides will face each other. In their last meeting, Los Angeles beat Nashville 3-0.
Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time
The Nashville Predators will take on the Los Angeles Kings in a highly anticipated NHL game on December 21, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT, at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tennessee.
|Date
|December 21, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT
|Venue
|Bridgestone Arena
|Location
|Nashville, Tennessee
How to watch Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings team news
Nashville Predators team news
This season, Jonathan Marchessault has helped the Predators score nine goals and set up eleven assists.
Ryan O'Reilly has scored three goals and set up two assists in his last ten games.
Nashville Predators Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Roman Josi
|Lower body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Austin Roest
|Undisclosed
|Out
Los Angeles Kings team news
Adrian Kempe has scored six goals and set up 4 assists during his last ten games for the Kings.
Anze Kopitar has scored 10 goals and set up 27 assists this season.
Los Angeles Kings Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Trevor Moore
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Drew Doughty
|Ankle injury
|Out
Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record
Nashville has won three of the last five games between the Kings and the Predators. The Kings won their most recent game, on the 5th of November 2024, with a 3-0 shutout, showing how well they can control the game effectively. The Predators, on the other hand, easily won 4-1 on February 23rd, 2024, showing that they can take advantage of scoring chances when they are on their game. Both teams have won close games, with the Kings winning 4–2 on the first of February 2024, and the Predators winning two games by a single goal earlier in the years 2023 and 2024. Based on their past games, this one might be another close one. Los Angeles will try to use their wide range of scorers to their advantage, while Nashville will try to throw off the Kings' home flow.
|Date
|Results
|Nov 05, 2024
|Kings 3-0 Predators
|Feb 23, 2024
|Predators 4-1 Kings
|Feb 01, 2024
|Kings 4-2 Predators
|Jan 19, 2024
|Predators 2-1 Kings
|Mar 12, 2023
|Predators 2-1 Kings