How to watch today’s Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Nashville Predators will clash with the Boston Bruins to open an electrifying NHL battle on October 22, 2024, at 8:45 pm ET/5:45 pm PT. The Nashville Predators hope to end a five-game losing streak.
This season, Nashville has had a tough time. They have a 0-5 overall performance and a 0-4-0 record at home. They've been outscored 23–10, which means they've given up 13 goals.
Meanwhile, Boston has a 3-2-1 record, with a 1-1-1 record on the road. They also have the second most penalty minutes in the league, with an average of 13.8 per game.
This is the first time this season that these two teams will encounter each other.
Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time
The Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins will meet in a thrilling NHL clash on October 22, 2024, at 8:45 pm ET/5:45 pm PT, at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tennessee.
|Date
|October 22, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|8:45 pm ET/5:45 pm PT
|Venue
|Bridgestone Arena
|Location
|Nashville, Tennessee
How to watch Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FDSNSO, SN, NESN
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins team news
Nashville Predators team news
Juuse Saros has gone 0-4-0 and has a goals-against average of 3.64 along with a save percentage of .875, but he hasn't had a shutout yet.
Scott Wedgewood is 0-1-0, has a GAA of 4.21, with an SV% of .800, and has also not pitched a shutout.
Filip Forsberg has 5 points, including 2 goals and 3 assists.
Nashville Predators Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Spencer Stastney
|Personal
|Out
|Austin Roest
|Undisclosed
|Out
Boston Bruins team news
Jeremy Swayman has a record of 2-1-1, goals against average of 2.71, save percentage of .905, but no shutouts.
Joonas Korpisalo has a 1-1-0 mark, a goals-against average (GAA) of 4.57, with an SV% of.850, and he hasn't even achieved a shutout yet.
Cole Koepke has 6 points so far this season, with 3 goals along with 3 assists.
Boston Bruins Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Alec Regula
|Knee injury
|Out
Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins head-to-head record
The Boston Bruins have won their last few meetings against them. In the last five games, the Bruins have won four times. On the 17th of February 2023, they beat them 5-0, and on April 3, 2024, they shut them out 3-0. The Predators did win by a score of 2-1 on the 29th of March 2023, though, showing that they could be a strong rival to Boston. Since the Bruins have been scoring well lately and Nashville has been having trouble, the Predators will have to tighten up their defense and discover ways to score to have a better chance of beating a strong opponent.
|Date
|Results
|Apr 03, 2024
|Bruins 3-0 Predators
|Oct 15, 2023
|Bruins 3-2 Predators
|Mar 29, 2023
|Predators 2-1 Bruins
|Feb 17, 2023
|Bruins 5-0 Predators
|Jan 15, 2022
|Bruins 4-3 Predators