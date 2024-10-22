How to watch today’s Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Nashville Predators will clash with the Boston Bruins to open an electrifying NHL battle on October 22, 2024, at 8:45 pm ET/5:45 pm PT. The Nashville Predators hope to end a five-game losing streak.

This season, Nashville has had a tough time. They have a 0-5 overall performance and a 0-4-0 record at home. They've been outscored 23–10, which means they've given up 13 goals.

Meanwhile, Boston has a 3-2-1 record, with a 1-1-1 record on the road. They also have the second most penalty minutes in the league, with an average of 13.8 per game.

This is the first time this season that these two teams will encounter each other.

Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

The Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins will meet in a thrilling NHL clash on October 22, 2024, at 8:45 pm ET/5:45 pm PT, at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date October 22, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:45 pm ET/5:45 pm PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FDSNSO, SN, NESN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins team news

Nashville Predators team news

Juuse Saros has gone 0-4-0 and has a goals-against average of 3.64 along with a save percentage of .875, but he hasn't had a shutout yet.

Scott Wedgewood is 0-1-0, has a GAA of 4.21, with an SV% of .800, and has also not pitched a shutout.

Filip Forsberg has 5 points, including 2 goals and 3 assists.

Nashville Predators Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Spencer Stastney Personal Out Austin Roest Undisclosed Out

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has a record of 2-1-1, goals against average of 2.71, save percentage of .905, but no shutouts.

Joonas Korpisalo has a 1-1-0 mark, a goals-against average (GAA) of 4.57, with an SV% of.850, and he hasn't even achieved a shutout yet.

Cole Koepke has 6 points so far this season, with 3 goals along with 3 assists.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins head-to-head record

The Boston Bruins have won their last few meetings against them. In the last five games, the Bruins have won four times. On the 17th of February 2023, they beat them 5-0, and on April 3, 2024, they shut them out 3-0. The Predators did win by a score of 2-1 on the 29th of March 2023, though, showing that they could be a strong rival to Boston. Since the Bruins have been scoring well lately and Nashville has been having trouble, the Predators will have to tighten up their defense and discover ways to score to have a better chance of beating a strong opponent.

Date Results Apr 03, 2024 Bruins 3-0 Predators Oct 15, 2023 Bruins 3-2 Predators Mar 29, 2023 Predators 2-1 Bruins Feb 17, 2023 Bruins 5-0 Predators Jan 15, 2022 Bruins 4-3 Predators

