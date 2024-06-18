This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Portugal vs Czech Republic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

European ChampionshipPortugalCzechiaPortugal vs Czechia

How to watch the European Championship match between Portugal and Czech Republic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cristiano Ronaldo will most likely be among those to play his final international tournament as Portugal begin their Euro 2024 run in Tuesday's tie against Czech Republic at Red Bull Arena.

Having defeated Republic of Ireland 3-0 in their final preparatory game that included a brace from Ronaldo, Roberto Martinez's side enter as one of the title favourites.

On the other hand, the European champions of 1976 will be looking to make it out of Group F, with Turkey and Georgia competing from the same cluster.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal vs Czech Republic kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 18, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Red Bull Arena

The European Championship match between Portugal and Czech Republic will be played at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, June 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Portugal and Czech Republic is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, ViX, FOX and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Ronaldo could start in his sixth straight appearance in the Euro finals, aiming to become the oldest player to score at the tournament.

At the same time, at 41 years and 113 days old, Pepe is set to become the oldest player in the history of the tournament.

Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva can join Ronaldo in attack, with the trio of Joao Vitinha, Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha, Fernandes; Leao, Ronaldo, Bernardo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Patricio, Sa, Costa
Defenders:Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Inacio, Dalot, Mendes, A. Silva, Cancelo
Midfielders:Palhinha, Fernandes, B. Silva, Pereira, J. Neves, Nunes, R. Neves, Vitinha
Forwards:Ronaldo, Ramos, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota, Conceicao

Czech Republic team news

Injuring himself in a bike accident, midfielder Michal Sadilek was forced to pull out of the squad.

Patrik Schick remains a well-known figure to lead the attack alongside Jan Kutcha for Czechia, while West Ham duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek should also feature in the XI.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Adam Hlozek will be available as an option in the final third.

Czech Republic possible XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Barak, Jurasek; Kuchta, Schick

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Stanek, Kovai, Jaros
Defenders:Zima, Holes, Hranac, Coufal, Vitik, Doudera, D. Jurasek, Krejci, Vlcek
Midfielders:Barak, Sevcik, Provod, Cerny, Lingr, Cerv, Soucek, Sulc, M. Jurasek
Forwards:Hlozek, Schick, Kuchta, Chytil, Chory

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Portugal and Czech Republic across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 24, 2022Czechia 0-4 PortugalUEFA Nations League
June 9, 2022Portugal 2-0 CzechiaUEFA Nations League
June 21, 2012Czechia 0-1 PortugalUEFA European Championship
June 11, 2008Czechia 1-3 PortugalUEFA European Championship
June 23, 1996Czechia 1-0 PortugalUEFA European Championship

