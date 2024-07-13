Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Portland Timbers will take on Real Salt Lake in the MLS at Providence Park on Saturday.
Portland are fifth in the standings and will fancy their chances in this clash. They have won four out of their last five matches across all competitions.
Real Salt Lake have done really well this season to get to second place in the standings after 22 rounds. They are tied on points with league leaders Los Angeles FC.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time
|Date:
|July 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10.25 pm ET
|Venue:
|Providence Park
The match will be played at Providence Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.25 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Portland Timbers team news
Maxime Crepeau and Kamal Miller are still participating in the ongoing Copa America and will not be involved in this match.
For the home team, defensive players Marvin Loria and Eric Miller are sidelined due to ongoing leg injuries.
Portland Timbers possible XI: Pantemis; Mosquera, Araujo, Zuparic, Bravo; Chara, Ayala; Moreno, Williamson, Rodriguez; Mora.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Muse, Pantemis
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Bravo, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala
|Midfielders:
|Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala
|Forwards:
|Mora, Moreno, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca
Real Salt Lake team news
Kevin Bonilla and Pablo Ruiz are recovering from knee injuries, while Erik Holt and Marcelo Silva are out of action with hamstring problems.
The away team will also be without Justen Glad, who is set to miss his sixth consecutive game due to an ankle injury.
Real Salt Lake possible XI: Beavers; Quinton, Hidalgo, Ramirez, Katranis; Eneli, Ojeda; Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Arango.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|MacMath, Gomez, Beavers
|Defenders:
|Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Rivera, Katranis
|Midfielders:
|Ojeda, Luna, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Wellings
|Forwards:
|Arango, Gómez, Barajas, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|31/08/23
|Portland Timbers 2 - 1 Real Salt Lake
|MLS
|18/05/23
|Real Salt Lake 0 - 0 Portland Timbers
|MLS
|11/05/23
|Portland Timbers 3 - 4 Real Salt Lake
|US Open Cup
|10/10/22
|Real Salt Lake 3 - 1 Portland Timbers
|MLS
|24/04/22
|Portland Timbers 0 - 0 Real Salt Lake
|MLS