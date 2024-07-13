Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Timbers will take on Real Salt Lake in the MLS at Providence Park on Saturday.

Portland are fifth in the standings and will fancy their chances in this clash. They have won four out of their last five matches across all competitions.

Real Salt Lake have done really well this season to get to second place in the standings after 22 rounds. They are tied on points with league leaders Los Angeles FC.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.25 pm ET Venue: Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.25 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

Maxime Crepeau and Kamal Miller are still participating in the ongoing Copa America and will not be involved in this match.

For the home team, defensive players Marvin Loria and Eric Miller are sidelined due to ongoing leg injuries.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Pantemis; Mosquera, Araujo, Zuparic, Bravo; Chara, Ayala; Moreno, Williamson, Rodriguez; Mora.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muse, Pantemis Defenders: Araujo, Bravo, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala Midfielders: Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala Forwards: Mora, Moreno, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca

Real Salt Lake team news

Kevin Bonilla and Pablo Ruiz are recovering from knee injuries, while Erik Holt and Marcelo Silva are out of action with hamstring problems.

The away team will also be without Justen Glad, who is set to miss his sixth consecutive game due to an ankle injury.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: Beavers; Quinton, Hidalgo, Ramirez, Katranis; Eneli, Ojeda; Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Arango.

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, Gomez, Beavers Defenders: Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Rivera, Katranis Midfielders: Ojeda, Luna, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Wellings Forwards: Arango, Gómez, Barajas, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31/08/23 Portland Timbers 2 - 1 Real Salt Lake MLS 18/05/23 Real Salt Lake 0 - 0 Portland Timbers MLS 11/05/23 Portland Timbers 3 - 4 Real Salt Lake US Open Cup 10/10/22 Real Salt Lake 3 - 1 Portland Timbers MLS 24/04/22 Portland Timbers 0 - 0 Real Salt Lake MLS

