Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Portland Timbers and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Timbers will take on Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Providence Park on Saturday. LAFC are higher up in the Western Conference but only two points separate these two teams after the first few rounds of the new season.

Timbers have registered three defeats in a row followed by a draw in their last four fixtures. They will be desperate for points going into this game.

LAFC have been slightly better, winning two out of their last six matches. It should be a close contest when these two teams face off.

Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 4.45 pm ET Venue: Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 4.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platforms after the game. Live updates, meanwhile, can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

Portland Timbers remain without three players in the squad due to injuries. They are Larry Mabiala, Marvin Loria and Zac McGraw.

The unavailable players are only expected to return by late April 2024.

Timbers predicted XI: Pantemis; E. Miller, Bonilla, Zuparic, Mosquera; Chara, Paredes; Antony, Evander, Moreno; Asprilla.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham, Pantemis Defenders: Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, Miller, Rasmussen Midfielders: Evander, Y. Chara, Moreno, Ayala, Asparilla, Blanco, Paredes, D. Chara, Williamson Forwards: Niezgoda, Ikoba

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC will have two players unavailable for the game against Portland Timbers on Saturday.

While Lorenzo Dellavalle remains sidelined because of a knee problem, David Martinez has an issue with his back.

LAFC predicted XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Murillo, Long, Segura; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Ordaz, Bogusz; Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Segura, Hollingshead, Palencia Midfielders: Sanchez, Atuesta, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz Forwards: Bouanga, Darboe, Olivera, Angel, Ordaz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/09/23 Portland Timbers 2 - 0 Los Angeles MLS 05/03/23 Los Angeles 3 - 2 Portland Timbers MLS 03/10/22 Portland Timbers 1 - 2 Los Angeles MLS 11/05/22 Los Angeles 2 - 0 Portland Timbers US Open Cup 07/03/22 Los Angeles 1 - 1 Portland Timbers MLS

