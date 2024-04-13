Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Portland Timbers will take on Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Providence Park on Saturday. LAFC are higher up in the Western Conference but only two points separate these two teams after the first few rounds of the new season.
Timbers have registered three defeats in a row followed by a draw in their last four fixtures. They will be desperate for points going into this game.
LAFC have been slightly better, winning two out of their last six matches. It should be a close contest when these two teams face off.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time
|Date:
|April 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4.45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Providence Park
The match will be played at Providence Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 4.45 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platforms after the game. Live updates, meanwhile, can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Portland Timbers team news
Portland Timbers remain without three players in the squad due to injuries. They are Larry Mabiala, Marvin Loria and Zac McGraw.
The unavailable players are only expected to return by late April 2024.
Timbers predicted XI: Pantemis; E. Miller, Bonilla, Zuparic, Mosquera; Chara, Paredes; Antony, Evander, Moreno; Asprilla.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ivacic, Bingham, Pantemis
|Defenders:
|Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, Miller, Rasmussen
|Midfielders:
|Evander, Y. Chara, Moreno, Ayala, Asparilla, Blanco, Paredes, D. Chara, Williamson
|Forwards:
|Niezgoda, Ikoba
Los Angeles FC team news
LAFC will have two players unavailable for the game against Portland Timbers on Saturday.
While Lorenzo Dellavalle remains sidelined because of a knee problem, David Martinez has an issue with his back.
LAFC predicted XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Murillo, Long, Segura; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Ordaz, Bogusz; Bouanga.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lloris, Romero
|Defenders:
|Long, Murillo, Segura, Hollingshead, Palencia
|Midfielders:
|Sanchez, Atuesta, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz
|Forwards:
|Bouanga, Darboe, Olivera, Angel, Ordaz
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|10/09/23
|Portland Timbers 2 - 0 Los Angeles
|MLS
|05/03/23
|Los Angeles 3 - 2 Portland Timbers
|MLS
|03/10/22
|Portland Timbers 1 - 2 Los Angeles
|MLS
|11/05/22
|Los Angeles 2 - 0 Portland Timbers
|US Open Cup
|07/03/22
|Los Angeles 1 - 1 Portland Timbers
|MLS