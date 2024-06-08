Portland Thorns vs North Carolina Courage: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Portland Thorns (4th, 6-4-1, 19pts) will look to get their winning streak back on track after the international break when they host the North Carolina Courage (7th, 5-6-0, 15pts) at Providence Park on Saturday night.
Since their 2-0 defeat to the Courage in Cary, NC, the Thorns have clinched six wins and one loss, while the Courage have won only twice and lost five games during the same period.
Portland's 2-1 loss to the Orlando Pride served as a reminder of the need for consistency, as they now sit in fourth place in the league with 19 points, and each game is essential to remain in the postseason picture.
Portland Thorns vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, June 8, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Providence Park
The match will be played at Providence Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024, with kick-off at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch Portland Thorns vs North Carolina Courage online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo and ION in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Portland Thorns team news
Portland Thorns have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their game against North Carolina.
Portland's forward line has been firing on all cylinders during their six-game winning streak, netting a total of 18 goals in the last seven games. Sophia Smith is the team's top scorer with eight goals.
Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Payne, Hubly, Sauerbrunn, Muller; Coffey; Moultrie, Sugita, Fleming, Smith; Sinclair
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alvarado, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal
|Defenders:
|Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Obaze, Payne, Provenzano, Reyes, Sauerbrunn
|Midfielders:
|Coffey, Fleming, McKenzie, Moultrie, Muller, Sheva, Sugita, Wade-Katoa
|Forwards:
|Beckie, D'Aquila, Dias, Linnehan, Sinclair, Smith
North Carolina Courage team news
Kerolin Nicoli (knee), Olivia Wingate (leg) and Clara Schilke (lower leg) are on the season-ending injury list. Sydney Collins (ankle) and Julia Dorsey (knee) are out through injury, while Estelle Johnson is on maternity leave.
Forward Tyler Lussi and midfielder Ashley Sanchez continue to be the Courage's offence, each having four goal involvements apiece.
North Carolina possible XI: Murphy; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Murphy, Bova, Hancuff
|Defenders:
|Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, McCutcheon, St-Georges
|Midfielders:
|Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett
|Forwards:
|Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|14/04/24
|North Carolina Courage 2-0 Portland Thorns FC
|NWSL
|21/08/23
|Portland Thorns FC 2-1 North Carolina Courage
|NWSL
|07/05/23
|North Carolina Courage 3-3 Portland Thorns FC
|NWSL
|25/08/22
|North Carolina Courage 3-1 Portland Thorns FC
|NWSL
|06/08/22
|Portland Thorns FC 3-3 North Carolina Courage
|NWSL