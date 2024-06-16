Poland vs Netherlands: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Poland and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Poland and the Netherlands will kick off Group D at Euro 2024 on Sunday at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Group D promises to be one of the tournament's more competitive groups, featuring World Cup finalists France and a resurgent Austria led by Ralf Rangnick alongside Poland and the Netherlands.

The Poles were the last team to book their spot at the European Championship, beating Wales in a playoff tie to reach the tournament finals.

The Dutch, meanwhile, arrive after a reasonably tense qualification campaign of their own, only clinching their ticket by beating Republic of Ireland in the penultimate game.

Oranje boss Ronald Koeman lifted this trophy as a player with the Netherlands the last time the European Championship was held in Germany back in 1988, and he will now be intent on repeating those heroics and claiming a second European title.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Poland vs Netherlands kick-off time

Date: Sunday, June 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 am ET/ 6:00 am PT Venue: Volksparkstadion

The 2024 European Championship group stage match between Poland and Netherlands will be played at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:00 am ET/ 6:00 am PT on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Poland vs Netherlands online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Poland team news

The Polish side will have to make do without the services of a number of players including Aston Villa's Matty Cash, who has been left out due to injury.

Robert Lewandowski, Poland's leading scorer at the Euros with five goals so far, has suffered a thigh injury and will miss the game. Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik was recently ruled out by a knee injury, so head coach Michal Probierz could deploy Karol Swiderski as a 'false nine' this weekend, even though Krzysztof Piatek provides a more traditional option to lead the Polish attack.

Poland possible XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Slisz; Frankowski, Zielinski, Piotrowski, Szymanski, Zalewski; Swiderski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Skorupski, Bulka Defenders: Bednarek, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Puchacz, Salamon, Dawidowicz, Walukiewicz Midfielders: Grosicki, Zielenski, Frankowski, Szymanski, Moder, Szymanski, Zalewski, Slisz, Skoras, Piotrowski, Romanczuk, Urbanski Forwards: Lewandowski, Swiderski, Piatek, Buksa

Netherlands team news

The Dutch are dealing with significant injury concerns after playmaker Frenkie De Jong was ruled out of the tournament earlier this week, joining Atalanta BC duo Marten De Roon and Teun Koopmeiners on the sidelines. Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has not made the squad after suffering a serious knee injury on his Arsenal debut.

Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee and Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen are late call-ups.

Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Ake, Van de Ven; Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Verbruggen, Bijlow Defenders: Van de Ven, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, De Vrij, Frimpong, Geertruida, Blind, Dumfries, Maatsen Midfielders: Wijnaldum, Reijnders, Veerman, Simons, Koopmeiners, Gravenberch, Schouten Forwards: Bergwijn, Weghorst, Depay, Gakpo, Malen, Brobbey, Zirkzee

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/09/22 Poland 0-2 Netherlands UEFA Nations League 12/06/22 Netherlands 2-2 Poland UEFA Nations League 19/11/20 Poland 1-2 Netherlands UEFA Nations League 05/09/20 Netherlands 1-0 Poland UEFA Nations League 02/06/16 Poland 1-2 Netherlands Int. Friendly Games

