How to watch and listen to today's Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

Two of the best teams in MLB face off in a three game interleague series starting on Monday when the New York Yankees (62-45, 2nd AL East) travel to take on the Philadelphia Phillies (65-40, 1st NL East).

The New York Yankees have played all of their Northeast opponents in the last week or so. They played the Mets, the Red Sox, and are now set to face the Phillies. They dropped both games against the Mets, but won the series in Fenway against the Red Sox.

The Philadelphia Phillies have baseball's best record, so it's odd to claim they're on a losing streak, yet here we are. The Phillies have dropped three of their previous four games, including their last game against the Twins and two of three against the visiting Guardians. They've now lost all three series since returning from the All-Star break, falling 2-1 to the Pirates, Twins, and Guardians.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Yankees on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLBNSC

Local TV channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia (NBCP) and YES Network (YES)

Streaming service: Amazon Prime