How to watch today's Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Philadelphia 76ers will kick off their 2024 NBA season with a clash against the Milwaukee Bucks as the two teams face off at the Wells Fargo Center in a high-profile Wednesday night showdown.

The Milwaukee Bucks are aiming to reclaim their status as title contenders after finishing the regular season with 49 victories, only to be eliminated by the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. An injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo severely highlighted the team's lack of depth, particularly as key players like Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez faced their own struggles.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are eager to put a disappointing season behind them after finishing with 47 victories, only to be eliminated by the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

Both teams head into the new campaign with heightened ambitions and fresh optimism, aiming to make a serious push for the championship this time around. Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks are eager to put last year's struggles behind them and deliver a stronger performance in their quest for glory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The 76ers will take on the Bucks in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks live on:

National TV : ESPN/TSN

: ESPN/TSN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Philadelphia 76ers team news

The Philadelphia 76ers are facing a challenging start to the season, as they will enter their opening game against Milwaukee at a disadvantage. Both Paul George and Joel Embiid will be sidelined for this matchup. Notably, Embiid is set to miss all games this week, putting significant pressure on the Sixers as they strive to secure a victory against the Bucks.

All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey played only five minutes in the 76ers' preseason finale due to a right thumb contusion but is expected to be available for Thursday's game. Additionally, first-round draft pick Jared McCain is getting closer to returning from a lung issue he suffered against the Nets, having participated in drills during yesterday's practice.

Maxey emerged as a shining star for the 76ers during a tough season, averaging 25.9 points per game and earning the Kia Most Improved Player award. In terms of roster changes, the 76ers made several significant moves, trading away Nicolas Batum, Mo Bamba, Buddy Hield, Cameron Payne, and De'Anthony Melton. In exchange, they brought in Andre Drummond, George, Eric Gordon, Caleb Martin, and Reggie Jackson.

Milwaukee Bucks team news

In the offseason, the Bucks made some significant moves, trading away Malik Beasley while bringing in Taurean Prince, Gary Trent Jr., and Delon Wright. If Giannis Antetokounmpo can maintain his health, he is expected to re-enter the MVP conversation. However, all eyes will be on Damian Lillard, who had a disappointing first season with his new team and will need to step up.

For the Bucks, Antetokounmpo, Lillard, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis are expected to return after resting during their loss to the Mavericks. However, Khris Middleton remains doubtful as he continues his recovery following arthroscopic surgery on both ankles.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 15/03/24 Milwaukee Bucks 114-105 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 25/02/24 Philadelphia 76ers 98-119 Milwaukee Bucks NBA 27/10/23 Milwaukee Bucks 118-117 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 03/04/23 Milwaukee Bucks 117-104 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 05/03/23 Milwaukee Bucks 130-133 Philadelphia 76ers NBA

