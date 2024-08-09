How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Montreal Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Philadelphia Union and Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Union meet Montreal in a round-of-32 encounter at the 2024 Leagues Cup at Subaru Park on Friday.

Zolos advanced to the knockouts atop group East 4 despite losing on penalties to Cruz Azul at the same venue last weekend.

On the other hand, Montreal booked second place in East 2 after a 3-2 win over Atletico San Luis last time out.

Philadelphia Union vs Montreal kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET Venue: Subaru Park

The Leagues Cup round of 32 match between Philadelphia Union and Montreal will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Friday, August 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup round of 32 match between Philadelphia Union and Montreal will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Defender Isaiah LeFlore is unlikely to be available for selection on account of a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Nathan Harriel and Jack McGlynn are back after Team USA's quarter-finals exit at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Midfielder CJ Olney has penned an extension for another season with an option for 2029.

Daniel Gazdag will be involved just behind the centre-forward pair of Tai Baribo and Mikael Uhre.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner; Martinez; McGlynn, Flach; Gazdag; Baribo, Uhre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Semmle, Trent, Blake, Rick Defenders: Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Lowe, Harriel, Makhanya, Wagner, Berdecio Midfielders: C. Sullivan, Martinez, Bedoya, Gazdag, McGlynn, Rafanello, Bueno, Ngabo, Pariano, Flach, Q. Sullivan, Vazquez, Olney, Jean Jacques Forwards: Uhre, Adeniran, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson

Montreal team news

Jonathan Sirois and captain Samuel Piette are likely to start from the onset. So goalkeeper Sebastian Breza and Nathan-Dylan Saliba would be relegated to the bench.

Matias Coccaro will get the nod to start upfront, while Sunusi Ibrahim can expect to be utilised as a substitute.

While goalkeeper Logan Ketterer recovers from a sore ankle, Lassi Lappalainen remains a doubt with a groin issue.

Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Corbo, Waterman, Alvarez; Ruan, Piette, Choiniere, Lappalainen; Duke, Martinez; Coccaro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Breza, Sirois Defenders: Sosa, Alvarez, Waterman, Ruan, Campbell, Corbo, Bugaj, Edwards, Pearce Midfielders: Wanyama, Iliadis, Piette, Yankov, Duke, Lassiter, Saliba, Lappalainen, Choiniere, Biello, Clark Forwards: Opoku, Coccaro, Ibrahim, Martinez, Vilsaint

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Philadelphia Union and Montreal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 29, 2024 Montreal 4-2 Philadelphia Union MLS June 1, 2024 Philadelphia Union 2-2 Montreal MLS June 3, 2023 Philadelphia Union 3-0 Montreal MLS March 18, 2023 Montreal 3-2 Philadelphia Union MLS April 23, 2022 Philadelphia Union 1-1 Montreal MLS

