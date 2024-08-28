How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew will return to Major Soccer League (MLS) action when they face off at Subaru Park on Wednesday.
While the Crew enter the tie as Leagues Cup champions, Zolos suffered a loss on penalties against Colorado Rapids in the Leagues Cup third-place play-offs.
How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Subaru Park
MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States.
It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, August 28, in the US.
Team news & squads
Philadelphia Union team news
The hosts will remain without defender Isaiah LeFlore due to a knee injury, while Damion Lowe faces a one-game ban on account of accumulation of yellow cards.
Tai Baribo is back from suspension and should be involved in attack. Daniel Gazdag will also continue upfront.
Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Martinez, Q. Sullivan, Flach; Gazdag; Baribo, Uhre.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Semmle, Trent, Blake, Rick
|Defenders:
|Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Harriel, Makhanya, Wagner, Berdecio
|Midfielders:
|C. Sullivan, Martinez, Bedoya, Gazdag, McGlynn, Rafanello, Bueno, Jean Jacques, Pariano, Flach, Q. Sullivan, Vazquez, Olney
|Forwards:
|Uhre, Adeniran, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson
Columbus Crew team news
With Evan Bush ruled out with a wrist injury, Patrick Schulte should return between the sticks.
Andres Herrera will push for his first start following a loan move from River Plate, and as would June signing Aziel Jackson.
Cucho Hernandez will lead the line, with Diego Rossi starting in support.
Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Cheberko; Farsi, Jones, Matan, Arfsten; Rossi, Ramirez; Hernandez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schulte, Hagen, Romero
|Defenders:
|Herrera, Camacho, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Farsi, Moreira
|Midfielders:
|Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Zawadzki, Yeboah, Matan
|Forwards:
|Hernandez, Rossi, Habroune, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 21, 2024
|Columbus Crew 3-1 Philadelphia Union
|Leagues Cup
|September 30, 2023
|Columbus Crew 1-1 Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|February 25, 2023
|Philadelphia Union 4-1 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|July 3, 2022
|Columbus Crew 0-0 Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|April 9, 2022
|Philadelphia Union 1-0 Columbus Crew
|MLS