How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew will return to Major Soccer League (MLS) action when they face off at Subaru Park on Wednesday.

While the Crew enter the tie as Leagues Cup champions, Zolos suffered a loss on penalties against Colorado Rapids in the Leagues Cup third-place play-offs.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET Venue: Subaru Park

MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, August 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

The hosts will remain without defender Isaiah LeFlore due to a knee injury, while Damion Lowe faces a one-game ban on account of accumulation of yellow cards.

Tai Baribo is back from suspension and should be involved in attack. Daniel Gazdag will also continue upfront.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Martinez, Q. Sullivan, Flach; Gazdag; Baribo, Uhre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Semmle, Trent, Blake, Rick Defenders: Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Harriel, Makhanya, Wagner, Berdecio Midfielders: C. Sullivan, Martinez, Bedoya, Gazdag, McGlynn, Rafanello, Bueno, Jean Jacques, Pariano, Flach, Q. Sullivan, Vazquez, Olney Forwards: Uhre, Adeniran, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson

Columbus Crew team news

With Evan Bush ruled out with a wrist injury, Patrick Schulte should return between the sticks.

Andres Herrera will push for his first start following a loan move from River Plate, and as would June signing Aziel Jackson.

Cucho Hernandez will lead the line, with Diego Rossi starting in support.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Cheberko; Farsi, Jones, Matan, Arfsten; Rossi, Ramirez; Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen, Romero Defenders: Herrera, Camacho, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Zawadzki, Yeboah, Matan Forwards: Hernandez, Rossi, Habroune, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 21, 2024 Columbus Crew 3-1 Philadelphia Union Leagues Cup September 30, 2023 Columbus Crew 1-1 Philadelphia Union MLS February 25, 2023 Philadelphia Union 4-1 Columbus Crew MLS July 3, 2022 Columbus Crew 0-0 Philadelphia Union MLS April 9, 2022 Philadelphia Union 1-0 Columbus Crew MLS

