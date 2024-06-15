Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Major League Soccer (MLS) leaders Inter Miami will be looking to extend their two-point lead at the top with a win over Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday.

Having suffered two defeats in a row, Miami's top spot is now under threat and hence, they will be desperate to string wins together. Points should come easily against Philadelphia Union based on form, as the hosts are eighth in the standings with just one win in their last five matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: June 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Subaru Park

The match will be played at the Subaru Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platform. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

In their draw against Montreal, the Union were without Julian Carranza due to a minor ankle issue. Andre Blake and Isaiah LeFlore are sidelined by knee injuries, and Holden Trent was unavailable because of a sore finger.

Jack Elliott is set to miss this match due to a suspension following a straight red card in the previous game, while Damion Lowe might also be absent as he is expected to join the Jamaican squad for the Copa America.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Semmle; Glesnes, Harriel, Makhanya; Mbaizo, McGlynn, Bedoya, Flach, Wagner; Donovan, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano Defenders: Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty Midfielders: Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton Forwards: Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

Inter Miami team news

Lionel Messi picked up a minor hamstring strain while playing for Argentina against Ecuador in a friendly and is likely to be rested as he prepares for the Copa America in the United States.

Luis Suarez may also sit out due to his inclusion in the Uruguay squad.

Injuries are affecting several players: Diego Gomez has an ankle sprain, Robbie Robinson has a knee issue, and Nicolas Freire, Ian Fray, and Facundo Farias all have ACL injuries, with the latter ruled out for the season.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Alba; Redondo, Busquets, Bright; Campana, Afonso, Taylor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Yedlin, Allen, Negri, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Taylor, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland, Messi Forwards: Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 16/08/23 Leagues Cup Philadelphia Union 1 - 4 Inter Miami 25/06/23 MLS Philadelphia Union 4 - 1 Inter Miami 05/03/23 MLS Inter Miami 2 - 0 Philadelphia Union 14/07/22 MLS Inter Miami 1 - 2 Philadelphia Union 19/05/22 MLS Philadelphia Union 0 - 0 Inter Miami

