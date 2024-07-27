Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Leagues Cup game

Philadelphia Union will take on Charlotte in the Leagues Cup at the Subaru Park on Saturday.
These two teams' recent displays make Philadelphia Union the favourites to win. They are looking for a third straight win in all competitions. Charlotte, on the other hand, have only managed one win in their last five outings.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC kick-off time
|Date:
|July 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm ET
|Venue:
|Subaru Park
The match will be played at the Subaru Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Philadelphia Union team news
Isaiah LeFlore remains unavailable for the hosts due to a knee injury and will not participate in this match.
They have no other fresh injury concerns and will be confident of starting their Leagues Cup group stage round with a win.
Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Wagner, Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo; Martinez, Sullivan, Flach; Gazdag, Baribo, Uhre.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Semmle, Trent, Blake, Rick
|Defenders:
|Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Lowe, Wagner, Makhanya, Berdecio
|Midfielders:
|Sullivan, Martínez, Gazdag, Bedoya, Rafanello, Bueno, Odada, Ngabo, Pariano, Flach, Sullivan, Vazquez
|Forwards:
|Uhre, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson
Charlotte FC team news
Brazilian Junior Urso is still recovering from his leg injury and he will not be present for the visitors.
Charlotte will be desperate to add more wins to the bag and will be hoping for a good start in this Leagues Cup campaign.
Charlotte possible XI: Kahlina; Uronen, Privett, Malanda, Byrne; Diani, Westwood; Tavares, Bronico, Calderon; Swiderski.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kahlina, Bingham, Odunze, Marks
|Defenders:
|Tuiloma, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Neeley, Forbes
|Midfielders:
|Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Petkovic, Diani, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge
|Forwards:
|Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Agyemang, Tavera, Romero, Swiderski
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|23/06/24
|Philadelphia Union 0 - 2 Charlotte
|MLS
|26/05/24
|Charlotte 0 - 0 Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|21/09/23
|Charlotte 2 - 2 Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|01/06/23
|Philadelphia Union 1 - 0 Charlotte
|MLS
|02/10/22
|Charlotte 4 - 0 Philadelphia Union
|MLS