Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Leagues Cup game

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Philadelphia Union and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

Philadelphia Union will take on Charlotte in the Leagues Cup at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

These two teams' recent displays make Philadelphia Union the favourites to win. They are looking for a third straight win in all competitions. Charlotte, on the other hand, have only managed one win in their last five outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

Date: July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Subaru Park

The match will be played at the Subaru Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Isaiah LeFlore remains unavailable for the hosts due to a knee injury and will not participate in this match.

They have no other fresh injury concerns and will be confident of starting their Leagues Cup group stage round with a win.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Wagner, Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo; Martinez, Sullivan, Flach; Gazdag, Baribo, Uhre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Semmle, Trent, Blake, Rick Defenders: Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Lowe, Wagner, Makhanya, Berdecio Midfielders: Sullivan, Martínez, Gazdag, Bedoya, Rafanello, Bueno, Odada, Ngabo, Pariano, Flach, Sullivan, Vazquez Forwards: Uhre, Donovan, Baribo, Anderson

Charlotte FC team news

Brazilian Junior Urso is still recovering from his leg injury and he will not be present for the visitors.

Charlotte will be desperate to add more wins to the bag and will be hoping for a good start in this Leagues Cup campaign.

Charlotte possible XI: Kahlina; Uronen, Privett, Malanda, Byrne; Diani, Westwood; Tavares, Bronico, Calderon; Swiderski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Bingham, Odunze, Marks Defenders: Tuiloma, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Neeley, Forbes Midfielders: Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Petkovic, Diani, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge Forwards: Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Agyemang, Tavera, Romero, Swiderski

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/06/24 Philadelphia Union 0 - 2 Charlotte MLS 26/05/24 Charlotte 0 - 0 Philadelphia Union MLS 21/09/23 Charlotte 2 - 2 Philadelphia Union MLS 01/06/23 Philadelphia Union 1 - 0 Charlotte MLS 02/10/22 Charlotte 4 - 0 Philadelphia Union MLS

Useful links