Major League Soccer
Subaru Park
Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Philadelphia Union and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Union will host Charlotte in the MLS at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

Charlotte are fifth in the standings, 12 points behind league leaders Inter Miami. They have suffered only one loss in their last five fixtures and will be confident of getting a good result in this away fixture. The 10th-placed hosts, on the other hand, are winless in their last five fixtures and will be desperate to get back on track.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

Date:June 22, 2024
Kick-off time:7.30 pm ET
Venue:Subaru Park

The match will be played at the Subaru Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia Union have several players missing due to international call-ups. But Nathan Harriel, Jack McGlynn, and David Vazquez have all been named in the roster and will be available for selection.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Semmle; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Harriel, Wagner; Bueno, Flach, McGlynn; Rafanello; Sullivan, Uhre.

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte don't have any fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against Philadelphia. They will be hoping to keep their unbeaten run going and climb up the standings.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Uronen; Bronico, Westwood, Urso; Abada, Vargas, Agyemang.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kahlina, Bingham, Odunze, Marks
Defenders:Tuiloma, Byrne, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Diop, Neeley, Forbes
Midfielders:Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Petkovic, Diani, Urso, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge, Arfield
Forwards:Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Agyemang, Tavera, Romero

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
26/05/24Charlotte 0 - 0 Philadelphia UnionMLS
21/09/23Charlotte 2 - 2 Philadelphia UnionMLS
01/06/23Philadelphia Union 1 - 0 CharlotteMLS
02/10/22Charlotte 4 - 0 Philadelphia UnionMLS
03/04/22Philadelphia Union 2 - 0 CharlotteMLS

Useful links

