How to watch today's Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat NBA Play-in game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know about how to watch the NBA Play-in game between the 76ers and the Heat, as well as the start time and team news.

In a matchup of two Eastern Conference heavyweights you didn't expect to see in the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Philadelphia 76ers will square the Miami Heat in Philadelphia on Wednesday, with the No. 7 seed at stake.

The winner will face the No. 2 Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, while the loser will play the victor of the No. 9 Bulls vs. No. 10 Hawks Play-In contest.

This is a blockbuster matchup. Both teams were considered contenders for the Eastern Conference crown ahead of the season, and it would not be surprising if either made it to the NBA Finals via the play-in round.

However, various circumstances have conspired against the 76ers and Heat, placing them in a position where they must win their way into the playoffs.

The 76ers made an admirable late push for a top-six seed in the East, powered by star center Joel Embiid's return from injury. They entered the postseason riding on an eight-match winning run.

This is a familiar situation for the reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, who also qualified for the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament last year. Will the Heat make a similar deep run, or will the 76ers maintain their momentum and clinch a playoff spot?

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to watch the 76ers vs Heat game today.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Date & Tip-off Time

The Philadelphia 76ers will play the Miami Heat on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. This highly anticipated NBA match will take place at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Kick-off Time 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch the 76ers vs Heat NBA Play-in match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Today's Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat game will be shown live on ESPN. Fans in the United States can catch the game live through FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Today's Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat game will be shown live on ESPN. Fans in the United States can catch the game live through FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Team News

Philadelphia 76ers Team News

After Joel Embiid sat out of the Philadelphia 76ers season-finale on Sunday, head coach Nick Nurse reiterated that the move was precautionary, and the reigning MVP will be ready for the play-in round.

Embiid returned from meniscus surgery two weeks ago after missing 29 games and picked up right where he left off, averaging 30.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.2 APG, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in the five games he played.

After hurting his knee on Friday against the Orlando Magic, Nurse decided to rest him for the last game. However, according to the Sixers’ injury report, Embiid is questionable for the matchup, with the big man still viewed as a game-time decision.

Miami Heat Team News

Unfortunately for the Miami Heat, multiple rotation players are dealing with injuries that have questioned their status for the start of the postseason.

Backup center Kevin Love exited Sunday's regular-season finale early with 22.8 seconds left in the first quarter and did not return because of a left upper arm contusion. Duncan Robinson, who has started in 17 consecutive appearances, missed the final four games of the regular season with a lingering back injury.

Terry Rozier, who has started in 30 straight appearances, missed the final four games of the regular season with an injury listed as neck spasms and has been ruled out here.

While Robinson, Rozier and Love all remain questionable for Wednesday's play-in matchup against the 76ers, Josh Richardson, who will miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in early March, is definitely out.

Head-to-Head Record

The 76ers and Heat split their season series, winning two games apiece. Here's a record of the last five meetings between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat: