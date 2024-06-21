Peru vs Chile: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Peru and Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Peru and Chile open their respective 2024 Copa America campaigns on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in an important Group A game to get a head-start on second in the group behind Argentina.

La Bicolor are undefeated in 2024, having won their final warm-up game ahead of this tournament, 1-0, over El Salvador, while Chile won their most recent friendly, 3-0, against Paraguay.

Peru vs Chile kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm EST Venue: AT&T Stadium

The Copa America 2024 clash between Peru and Chile will be played at the AT&T Stadium Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 8 pm EST on Saturday, June 22, in the United States (US).

How to watch Peru vs Chile online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa America 2024 encounter between Peru and Chile will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, UniMas, TUDN, FS1, ViX and DirectTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Peru team news

Peru boss Jorge Fossati has picked an experienced squad for this tournament, with only reserve goalkeeper Diego Romero without a senior cap, while Andre Carrillo may hit the century mark for international appearances in this encounter and Christian Cueva is two away from doing the same.

La Bipolar will continue to rely on 40-year-old Paolo Guerrero to shoulder the scoring load, while Gianluca Lapadula led this team with three strikes at the previous Copa America.

Peru possible XI: Gallese; Callens, Zambrano, Abram; Advincula, Pena, Cartagena, Castillo, Lopez; Lapadula, Guerrero.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Cáceda, Romero Defenders: Advíncula, Sonne, Abram, Callens, Santamaría, Zambrano, López, Araujo, Corzo Midfielders: Cartagena, Peña, Castillo, Quispe, Cueva Forwards: Carrillo, Lapadula, Reyna, Zanelatto, Polo, Flores, Rivera, Grimaldo, Guerrero

Chile team news

The only uncapped player on the Chilean squad is Thomas Galdames, while goalie Claudio Bravo needs just two more appearances to hit 150, taking him third on this national team's all-time list.

Veterans Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas won't get many more chances on the Copa America stage, but they still have a little magic left up their sleeves. The absence of gritty Arturo Vidal takes some of the steel out of the La Roja midfield.

Chile possible XI: Bravo; Isla, Maripan, Diaz, Suazo; Nunez, Pulgar; Davila, Sanchez, Valdes; Vargas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bravo, Cortés, Arias Defenders: Catalán, Maripán, Díaz, Lichnovsky, Suazo, Galdámes, Isla, Kuscevic, Fernández Midfielders: Pulgar, Núñez, Echeverría, Valdés, Pérez, Pavez Forwards: Sánchez, Osorio, Dávila, Vargas, Brereton Díaz, Bolados, Guerrero, Zavala

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/10/23 Chile 2-0 Peru World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 08/10/21 Peru 2-0 Chile World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 14/11/20 Chile 2-0 Peru World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 04/07/19 Chile 0-3 Peru Copa América 13/10/18 Peru 3-0 Chile International Friendly Games

