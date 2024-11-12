How to watch today's Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Women's Big Bash League match: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the the Women's Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder, as well as start time and team news.

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024/25 clash between Sydney Thunder Women and Perth Scorchers Women is set for November 12, 2024, at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney.

This will be the 24th fixture of the season, with the tournament reaching its halfway point and a tight race among the top six teams. Sydney Thunder Women currently lead the standings, while Perth Scorchers Women sit in sixth position, yet only two points separate them.

Except for an opening game loss, Sydney Thunder Women have been on a winning streak. Perth Scorchers Women, however, have dropped two of their last five encounters, including a 72-run defeat to the Hurricanes in their previous match. While Sydney Thunder Women hold the highest Net Run Rate (NRR), Perth Scorchers Women rank second from the bottom in this metric, setting up a fascinating battle. Will the Perth Scorchers Women rebound, or will Sydney Thunder Women maintain their dominant form?

How to watch Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Women's Big Bash League match online - TV channels & live streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Streaming service: Fubo

In the United States (US), the match between Melbourne and Perth will be available to watch on Willow TV. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which is currently offering a 7-day free-trial to new members.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Women's Big Bash League start time, weather conditions & pitch report

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Start time: 2:10 am EDT Venue: Drummoyne Oval Location: Sydney, Australia

The Women's Big Bash League cricket match between Perth and Sydney will be played at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney, Australia.

It will start at 2:10 am EDT on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, in the US.

Weather Conditions: The weather forecast at Drummoyne Oval suggests partly cloudy skies with a moderate chance of showers. Temperatures will range from a high of 24°C to a low of 17°C, so some interruptions could be possible.

Pitch Report: Drummoyne Oval has typically not been a high-scoring ground, with an average first-innings total of 119 runs, dropping to around 109 in the second innings. The pitch tends to favor both pacers and spinners, making it challenging for batters as the ball tends to arrive late on the bat. Overcast conditions are expected, though the rain may hold off during match hours.

Team news & squads

Perth Scorchers team news

Perth Scorchers Women suffered their first defeat against Melbourne Renegades Women in a low-scoring game, where Beth Mooney emerged as the leading run-scorer for the Scorchers. Their second loss, however, was a much tougher outing against the Hobart Hurricanes Women, who set an imposing target of 203 in 20 overs. In a remarkable display, Lizelle Lee hammered an explosive 150 off 75 balls, hitting 12 fours and 12 sixes.

The Scorchers couldn't recover from that relentless assault, collapsing for 131 in the 20th over. Beth Mooney (30 runs) and Cloe Ainsworth (41 runs) were the only two players who offered any real resistance, while six of their batters fell for single-digit scores, with three dismissed for ducks.

Despite recent setbacks, Beth Mooney leads the charge for the Scorchers with 321 runs across 10 games, averaging 35.67 with a strike rate of 134.87, while Amy Jones follows with an impressive 139.2 strike rate. On the bowling side, Alana King stands out with 19 wickets at a miserly 6.95 economy, and Chloe Ainsworth has chipped in with 10 wickets at a 6.36 economy rate. However, the recent losses may have shaken their confidence, making it crucial for them to rally together against top-ranked Sydney Thunder Women.

Perth Scorchers possible XI: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Amy Jones, Mikayla Hinkley, Chloe Piparo, Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Amy Louise Edgar, Lilly Mills, Ebony Hoskin

Sydney Thunder team news

ollowing an early defeat, Sydney Thunder Women bounced back emphatically, winning their next four matches batting first and clinching comfortable victories. Their most commanding performance came against Adelaide Strikers Women, whom they beat by a whopping 64 runs. Batting first, the Thunder posted an impressive 212 for 5, led by Georgia Voll's stunning 92 off 55 balls (12 fours, 3 sixes) with support from skipper Phoebe Litchfield (49 off 31 balls). In response, Adelaide Strikers Women were bowled out for 148, as Samantha Bates claimed 4 wickets and Shabnim Ismail added 3 more.

The Thunder’s formula of posting a hefty total and defending it has been a winning strategy so far. However, they’ll be eager to secure a victory while chasing to boost their versatility heading into the playoffs. Chamari Athapaththu has been consistent, scoring 299 runs in 10 games with an average of 33.22 and a strike rate of 115.44. Heather Knight has also been a reliable performer, accumulating 293 runs in 9 games with a 41.86 average and a 129.07 strike rate. On the bowling front, Samantha Bates shines with 18 wickets in 10 matches at a stellar 5.15 economy, while Hannah Darlington has added 13 wickets with a 9.22 economy. This form puts Sydney Thunder Women in a strong position to secure another win in this encounter.

Sydney Thunder possible XI: Georgia Voll, Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield (c), Heather Knight, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Taneale Peschel, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates