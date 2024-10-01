How to watch today’s Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Detroit Red Wings, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to face off against the Detroit Red Wings to open a high-voltage NHL preseason clash on October 01, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

With a 54.6% success rate, the Pittsburgh Penguins are the best in the league at face-offs. This could be very important if they want to keep the puck against the Detroit Red Wings, who are only 15th in the league at 50.6%.

However, Detroit's power play success is 23.1%, which ranks ninth, while Pittsburgh's is 15.3%, which ranks thirty. This means that the Red Wings are likely to take advantage of power-play chances.

On defense, the Penguins are slightly better at killing penalties than the Red Wings. They have an 80.7% success rate, which ranks them 10th, while the Red Wings' rate is 79.6%, ranking them 14th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings NHL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Detroit Red Wings in an exciting NHL preseason battle on October 01, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date October 01, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BSDET, SN-PIT

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news and players to watch

Tristan Jarry has a 19-25-5 record, and a 2.91 goals-against average (GAA), with a .903 save percentage (SV%), and 6 shutouts.

Alex Nedeljkovic has a better record (18-7-7), but he has only achieved one shutout. His goals against average (GAA) is 2.97 and his save percentage is .902.

Sidney Crosby is a big threat on offense. He leads the team with 94 points, which are made up of 42 goals along with 52 assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Filip Kral Leg injury Day-to-Day Erik Karlsson Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Detroit Red Wings team news and players to watch

Cam Talbot has a 27-20-6 record, and a 2.50 goals-against average (GAA), with a .913 save percentage (SV%), and 3 shutouts.

Alex Lyon has a record of 21-18-5, and a higher 3.05 GAA, including a .904 SV%, and 2 shutouts.

Lucas Raymond is a key provider for his team's offense. He has 72 points as well as 41 assists, making him an important part of the attack.

Detroit Red Wings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Michael Rasmussen Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings head-to-head record

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 6–5 on the 12th of April 2024, and 6-3 on the 18th of March 2024, in the most recent meetings, which shows they are now discovering ways to get past their defense. The Detroit Red Wings did win the three games ahead of that, though. On October 19, 2023, they won 6-3, on October 5, 2023, they won 2-1, and on September 27, 2023, they won 4-3. This history shows that even though the Penguins have been winning lately, the Red Wings have shown they can change and perform well against Pittsburgh. Based on this back-and-forth pattern, we can expect a close game that could end with a lot of goals, with the lead likely switching hands between both teams.

Date Results Apr 12, 2024 Penguins 6-5 Red Wings Mar 18, 2024 Penguins 6-3 Red Wings Oct 19, 2023 Red Wings 6-3 Penguins Oct 05, 2023 Red Wings 2-1 Penguins Sep 27, 2023 Red Wings 4-3 Penguins

