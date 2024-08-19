How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are ready to host the Tampa Bay Lightning to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on November 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Pittsburgh Penguins just beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout.

Pittsburgh has a 7-10-3 record overall, and they are 4-4-1 at home. The Penguins have had trouble on defense, giving up 78 goals while achieving 54, for a -24 scoring difference.

As of now, Tampa Bay has a 9-6-1 performance overall with a 3-5-0 record on the road. The Lightning have a 9-3-0 mark when they score three goals or more, showing their dominance in games in which their attack is at its best.

The first game of this season between these two teams is set for Tuesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins will square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in an exciting NHL game on November 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date November 19, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN, TVAS, FDSNSUN, SN-PIT

Streaming service: ESPN+

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Alex Nedeljkovic has a 3.17 GAA and a .886 SV%.

Tristan Jarry has a 5.36 GAA and a .847 SV%.

Sidney Crosby leads the team with nineteen points seven goals, and twelve assists).

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Kris Letang Illness Day-to-Day Blake Lizotte Concussion Out

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Andrei Vasilevskiy has an 8-5-1 record, a 2.15 GAA, a .920 SV%, and two shutouts.

Jonas Johansson has a 4.51 GAA and a .866 SV%.

Nikita Kucherov assists the Lightning with a total of 26 points, eleven goals, and fifteen assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brayden Point Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

The last five games between the Penguins and the Lightning have been close, with the Penguins capturing four of them. Most of the games have had a lot of points, and Pittsburgh's offense has done well against Tampa Bay. They beat them 7-3 in February 2023 and then beat them 5-4 in an exciting game on April 6, 2024. There was only one win for Tampa Bay during this time, and it came on December 7th, 2023, with a more disciplined 3-1 win. Based on this pattern, the Penguins may try to take advantage of the Lightning's defense again. On the other hand, Tampa Bay will depend on Andrei Vasilevskiy's strong goaltending to stop Pittsburgh's attack and make the game more tightly structured. This will be a tough game, as the Lightning will need to stop Sidney Crosby as well as the Penguins' attack if they want to turn around their recent struggles.

Date Results Apr 06, 2024 Penguins 5-4 Lightning Dec 07, 2023 Lightning 3-1 Penguins Dec 01, 2023 Penguins 4-2 Lightning Mar 03, 2023 Penguins 5-4 Lightning Feb 27, 2023 Penguins 7-3 Lightning

