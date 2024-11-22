How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Winnipeg Jets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Winnipeg Jets, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are ready to face the Winnipeg Jets to start a highly anticipated NHL game on November 22, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Before their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Winnipeg Jets were on a high following Mark Scheifele's hat trick helped them beat the Florida Panthers 6-3.

The Penguins have a 7-10-4 overall record and a 4-4-2 home record. They have also had trouble on defense, recording a -25 scoring difference. This season, they have scored 56 goals and given up 81.

The Jets, on the other hand, have an amazing 16-3 record overall, including a great 7-2-0 record on the road. With 80 goals, Winnipeg has the most goals in the NHL and scores 4.2 goals per game on average.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will battle each other. The Jets easily beat the Penguins 6-3 in the first game, with Scheifele scoring three goals that stood out.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Winnipeg Jets: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Winnipeg Jets will battle with each other in an electrifying NHL game on November 22, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date November 22, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Winnipeg Jets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Winnipeg Jets team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Alex Nedeljkovic has a 3-3-3 record, 3.17 GAA, and .886 SV%.

Tristan Jarry has a 1-2-1 record, 4.72 GAA, and .863 SV%.

Sidney Crosby leads the team with 20 points, seven goals, and thirteen assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Kris Letang Illness Day-to-Day Blake Lizotte Concussion Out

Winnipeg Jets team news

Connor Hellebuyck, who is 13-2-0 with a 2.20 GAA, .923 SV%, and three shutouts.

Eric Comrie performed effectively with a 3-1-0 record, 2.77 GAA, and .909 SV%.

Mark Scheifele leads the offense with 24 points, twelve goals, and twelve assists.

Winnipeg Jets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Logan Stanley Midbody injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets head-to-head record

There has been a lot of competition between the Winnipeg Jets and the Pittsburgh Penguins lately. In their last five games, the Jets have won three of them. The most recent game was on the 21st of October 2024, and Mark Scheifele's hat trick helped Winnipeg win 6-3. During this time, the Penguins have won two games, showing that they can stop Winnipeg's powerful offense. But the Jets have the edge because they score goals consistently, with a league-high 4.2 goals each game this season, and Connor Hellebuyck is performing great in goal. If Pittsburgh's goaltending and defense keep failing, like they have this season (-25 in goals against), the Jets will be able to take advantage of those flaws and win the game again.

Date Results Oct 21, 2024 Jets 6-3 Penguins Feb 11, 2024 Jets 2-1 Penguins Feb 07, 2024 Penguins 3-0 Jets Jan 14, 2023 Jets 4-1 Penguins Nov 20, 2022 Penguins 3-0 Jets

